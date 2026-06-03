Back to Back MESA State Champs! Sonoran Science Academy Students Excel at MESA and Earn National Recognition in STEM

Sonoran Science Academy Tucson Mesa back to back champs! SSA Students proud of their milestone achievement Dedication, collaboration, and perseverance of our students and staff at SSA

Sonoran Science Academy Tucson continues to demonstrate excellence in STEM, with more than 50 middle and high school students competing across all categories.

TUCSON , AZ, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At this year’s MESA State Competition, our high school STEM Council team earned Back-to-Back State Championships, while our middle school team secured State Runner-Up honors, highlighting the strength and depth of our K–12 program.

In addition, four of our students—Anika P., Jake F., Zach E., and Angelique C.—have qualified for the National Engineering Design Challenge. They will represent Sonoran Science Academy and the State of Arizona this June in Maryland on an all-expenses-paid trip to compete at the national level.

We are also proud to share that Sonoran Science Academy Tucson has been named a SARSEF Endorsed School for 2026–2029, recognizing our commitment to high-quality STEM education, student research, and innovation across our campus.

These accomplishments reflect the dedication, collaboration, and perseverance of our students and staff. At SSA, we focus on the process, and these outcomes are a direct result of that daily work.

About Sonoran Schools: Twenty five years ago, the first Sonoran School had just had its charter contract approved and was in the very preliminary stages of opening a campus in a repurposed building on the north-west side of Tucson. In filing the charter application for the school, the Board declared the mission of the school was, “To prepare students for success in the high tech community of the new millennium”. One of those founding Board members, intent on ensuring students were proficient in science and math, is still a board member today, and remains just as committed as he did twenty years ago, and as we are today, to the mission and vision of Sonoran Schools.

Those founding members recognized that students in the United States were lagging behind their peers from other countries and that schools offering a rigorous, skill-level curriculum that focused on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) would provide the foundation to graduate independent thinkers, capable of innovation and prepared to take leadership roles. Their shared belief was that excelling in math and science would prepare America’s next generation to achieve success in college and career in the 21st century.

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