Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Announces 218th Session Graduation from the State Police Basic School

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul congratulated 175 new State Troopers as they graduated today from the 218th session of the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor’s Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Good morning. This is a spectacular day, and I hope you, as serious as everyone looks, know that this is a celebration. First of all, thank you, Superintendent. One of my responsibilities as Governor is to make sure I have the best and the brightest helping me govern this state, and I thank you for leaving retirement to be the partner I need to help lead this elite, incredible organization known as the State Police. So, thank you, Superintendent.

Also, a special recognition to our Class Representative, Trooper Philip White. You must have done quite a bit to inspire the individuals out here to select you as their representative, and let's give you another round of applause — Trooper Philip White. And the officer in charge who guided you through the Academy, Lieutenant Phillip Hurst, I want to thank him. Another round of applause for someone who was shepherding this class to where they are today. And of course, those representatives of clergy who remind us of the presence of God with us every single day, especially as our new police officers head out into the world. Imam Yaki, I want to thank you for always being here, that constant steady voice, and also Lawrence, Father Lawrence Anderson, the Chaplain of Siena, thank you. Thank you very much. All the elected officials here, the agencies who are represented, and of course, Trooper Whitman, who sang a beautiful rendition of our National Anthem. Let's give him another round of applause as well.

But this is the day for all of you. I can see it in the faces of proud moms and dads and siblings and spouses and children and even little ones who may not realize the significance of today. But someday they'll know that someone that's in their lives, perhaps a parent, is in a place that they've thought about perhaps since they were children. A dream that was instilled in them maybe by their parents. They may have had a family member, a parent in law enforcement or a neighbor, a friend or something that came later in life. But something inspired these exceptional individuals to raise their hand and say, "I want to serve." So this is something that is not just the legacy and story of this individual, but is an incredibly positive reflection on all your families. And I want you to know, as a mom, the first mom Governor, I know what that's all about — the pride in your children, the pride in your loved ones. And also, the relationships that you've developed during the Academy. These were long, grueling days, and separation from family has been hard.

I spend a lot of time with State Police, and they protect me everywhere I go and protect my family, and I'm always grateful. But sometimes I get a chance to talk to them about what it was like to be in the Academy — the separation, how Sunday nights it felt like you had to go to school on Mondays and leave the family, but Fridays always felt like you're heading off to a holiday weekend. But the intensity, the education that you went through, the rigors of training, basically learning laws that I, as a lawyer, have no idea what they are, but you now know them, and you will be out there enforcing them.

So we know what you went through. We put you through that intentionally, but no one goes through something that we don't think they can handle. And you think about the significance of the fact that nearly 1,300 people applied to be in your seats, and yet, there's only 175 of you. This is why we call this an elite, an elite organization, and world-renowned. I want you to know I appreciate the toll it takes on all of you, as your Governor. I truly do. I know you're sacrificing, but something inspired you to be willing to step up, and it literally puts your lives on the line to protect strangers you may never meet or be that force of calm, that face during an emergency, the person who rolls up to a vehicle on the side of the road where there might be a mom with a couple of kids in the backseat that ran out of gas or got into an accident, and they're terrified. They don't know if they're going to make it. And you roll up, and they roll down the window, and they see your face, and they know they're going to be okay.

You'll encounter circumstances like this. You're also going to encounter some of the saddest parts of our lives, which is the loss of individuals, and you may be the ones who have to tell a parent that their child died in an accident or died of an overdose, as happened in my family. But you are ready for this. You are here because you desire to serve these individuals. And while many want to serve, many could serve, you're the ones who raised your hands and said, "I will do this." So I'll never be able to convey how proud I am when I look out in this room and see all of you, and the families, again, that are your partners in this, who've been with you all along.

But to serve fellow human beings during their time of greatest need is also the gift of public service. I've always viewed public service this way. It is a privilege to be here, and a privilege to be sitting where you are sitting. And while today may be filled with mixed emotions and excitement and anticipation, never lose that sense of awe that you have right now, that sense of pride that is in your hearts, knowing what you accomplished, fulfilled a dream. Because 20 years from now, when you look back on your career, I want you to still have that sense that this is really a noble calling. That's how I view law enforcement. It is the noblest of callings, because you are ready to help anyone who's in need in the great State of New York.

So know that I appreciate this. I'll be there to support you, support our superintendent. He tells me he needs more classes, we do more classes. He needs more resources, we'll do more resources. Because you are the ones who are the keepers of the bond we have with our public — that you are residents of our state, and we will do everything we can in our power to keep you and your families safe. That is my commitment to the people of this state, 20 million New Yorkers, and I'm able to execute that because of every one of you sitting here, and all the others who came before in the other classes.

So I will close with this: We need you. Sometimes in law enforcement you feel unappreciated, that people don't quite understand, and they may have different political opinions, but I will always have your back and defend you, and let people know that we are so fortunate, so blessed to have every single one of you and every member of our State Police and every member of law enforcement across this state because that is why the rest of us can sleep soundly in our beds at night and know that our children and families are safe because of you. So may God bless every one of you, stay with you on your journey. Thank your parents when you leave here. I know you're very serious right now, but you give everybody a family and a hug if your parents are here, your spouses, your loved ones. Know that they also had to sacrifice for you to be sitting here. So I'm grateful to them, grateful to all of you, and no matter what happens, I'm calling on God today with the presence of clergy to keep you in His hands and protect you for all the days of your lives. Thank you very much.