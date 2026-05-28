7,000 Local Food Benefit Cards Available for Eligible Seniors

Published on Thursday, May 28, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s (DEM) Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) will distribute nearly 7,000 benefit cards to eligible seniors to purchase fresh, RI Grown fruit and vegetables, as well as local honey. The SFMNP benefit cards preloaded with $50 will be distributed from more than fifty senior centers and locations throughout the state starting June 1, 2026, and are valid through November 30. Eligible seniors can apply to participate in the SFMNP through their local senior center or other applicable nutrition program, with sign-up locations listed on the SFMNP webpage at www.dem.ri.gov/sfmnp.

The SFMNP helps eligible seniors access fresh, locally grown food, supports Rhode Island farmers, and keeps food assistance dollars in the state. DEM works closely with the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging (OHA) to identify communities in need and ensure an equitable distribution across the state. Due to the end of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, there will be no deliveries of produce boxes to homebound seniors this season. To provide RI SFMNP benefit access for homebound eligible participants, DEM encourages eligible homebound individuals to complete the application found on the SFMNP webpage and indicate a selected proxy. The proxy can take the completed application to a SFMNP Distribution Location to obtain a SFMNP benefit card and then shop for produce on the participant’s behalf.

SFMNP benefit cards will be distributed to sites statewide from June 1 to Sept. 30, or until funds run out. Participants can use the $50 benefit card at eligible farmers markets and farm stands. Throughout the season there will be additional RI SFMNP pop-up farmers markets hosted at various senior centers and housing sites across the state to increase participant’s access to program benefits. The RI SFMNP pop-up farmers markets allow eligible participants to both sign up for a SFMNP card and shop with participating local food producers. No smartphone is needed – each participant receives a physical card with a scannable QR code for purchase.

RI organizations that work with seniors and want to get involved can contact DEM’s Division of Agriculture and Forest Environment at dem.sfmnp@dem.ri.gov. DEM will offer training for senior site staff and participating producers. Organizations seeking to partner with the SFMNP to provide program benefits to eligible seniors that they serve can sign up here. Farmers and businesses interested in becoming an approved SFMNP direct seller or producer can sign up here.

Fewer than one-third of senior citizens in the United States eat the recommended portion of fruits and vegetables, which are vital to preventing and treating health problems. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service has been running the SFMNP since 2001, with federal funding for the program provided by the Farm Bill.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.