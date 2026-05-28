US judge won't block Trump's mail-in voting executive order for now

Order directs federal agencies to compile state-by-state citizenship lists for voter eligibility checks. Judge says Democrats' challenge was premature, says they can seek another injunction later. Democrats warn federal data may wrongly exclude eligible voters due to errors or outdated information.

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