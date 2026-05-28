Notice of Postponement - Hunter Park Splash Pad Grand Opening

This is an official notice that the grand opening event for the new splash pad at Hunter Park previously scheduled for May 30, 2026, has been postponed due to the potential for inclement weather.

The safety and well-being of our residents, guests, and staff remain our top priority. The original details of this event were included in the press release titled "Washington County to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Splash Pad at Hunter Park," dated May 15, 2026.

We apologize for any inconvenience this postponement may cause. A new date for the grand opening has not yet been determined and will be announced as soon as it is finalized.

Thank you for your understanding.