Minister Heydon launches National Organic Awards 2026 at Bloom

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD, today launched the National Organic Awards 2026 at Bloom in the Phoenix Park, Dublin. Jointly hosted by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Bord Bia the flagship biennial awards will take place in September, at the Bord Bia Global Hub in Dublin. The National Organic Awards are now open to entries from the 6,100 Irish organic farmers and food businesses across Ireland. Research from Bord Bia shows that the Irish market for organic produce grew by +12.5% last year, driven by ever increasing retailer and consumer appreciation for organic food. Speaking at the joint Bord Bia and Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine organic show garden, Nature in Balance, during the 20th anniversary Bloom gardening, food and sustainability festival, Minister Heydon said:

The National Organic Awards recognise excellence and innovation across Ireland’s organic farming and food sector and will celebrate producers, retailers, exporters, farmers and food businesses championing organic production in Ireland. The full list of award categories includes: Best Irish Organic Brand Award

Best Irish Organic Farmer Award (Male and Female)

Best Irish Organic Retailer Award

Best Irish Organic Exporter Award

Best New and Innovative Irish Organic Product Award

Best Irish Organic Foodservice and Impact Initiative Award The winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony celebrating the very best of Irish organic food and farming, with judging due to take place at the Bord Bia Global Hub on 3 September 2026. The launch at Bloom forms part of Bord Bia’s wider Organic Sector showcase at Bloom 2026, where visitors to the Organic Show Garden: Nature in Balance, a Gold Medal-winning garden designed by Linda McKeown, can experience a five-day programme of talks, discussions and demonstrations exploring organic food, farming, biodiversity and sustainability. Speaking at the launch, representatives highlighted the continued growth and momentum within Ireland’s organic sector and the importance of recognising innovation, quality and leadership across the industry. CEO of Bord Bia Jim O’Toole said:

Bloom visitors are encouraged to visit the Bord Bia Organic Show Garden across the five days of the festival to hear directly from farmers, producers, food experts and biodiversity advocates about the future of organic farming and food production in Ireland. The closing date for entries to the National Organic Awards is 17 July 2026. For more information, or to enter visit the Bord Bia website. ENDS Notes to Editor National Organic Awards Key Dates 17 July 2026 – Closing date for applications

– Closing date for applications 3 September 2026 – Shortlisted tastings & judging at the Bord Bia Global Hub Dublin

– Shortlisted tastings & judging at the Bord Bia Global Hub Dublin 8/9 September 2026 – Photoshoot for shortlisted submissions

– Photoshoot for shortlisted submissions 24 September 2026 – National Organic Awards Ceremony

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