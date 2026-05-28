Minister McEntee Attends Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers (Gymnich)

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee TD, attended an informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Limassol, Cyprus, on 27–28 May.

Ministers discussed a wide range of issues, including Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. The meeting also included informal exchanges with the Foreign Ministers of India, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister McEntee said: “I welcomed the update from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. There was strong agreement among ministers on the need to maintain pressure on Russia to end its brutal war of aggression and engage seriously in meaningful negotiations. This includes further sanctions, which are clearly having an impact.

“Ukraine must be supported to enter any future peace talks from a position of strength. We also need continued progress on Ukraine’s path to EU membership. Maintaining full support and solidarity with Ukraine will be a key priority during Ireland’s Presidency of the EU.”

Minister McEntee added: “I also welcomed the opportunity to engage with my counterparts from Saudi Arabia and India. Their perspectives on the impact of the crisis in the Middle East and across the wider region were extremely valuable.

“The conflict continues to cause major disruption to global trade. There was broad agreement on the need to continue efforts to bring the conflict to an end and to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The fundamental principle of freedom of navigation must be upheld.

“Together with our regional partners, we must continue to advocate for dialogue, restraint, respect for international law, and measures that support regional stability and security.

“We also need to do far more to address the ongoing crisis in Lebanon, where Israel is expanding its military operations, the appalling humanitarian situation in Gaza, and the unprecedented expansion of settlements and settler violence across the West Bank.

“Ireland continues to call for strong EU action in response to this unacceptable situation, including an EU-wide ban on trade with illegal settlements. Respect for international law must remain at the centre of all our efforts. This will continue to be a priority for Ireland.”

ENDS

Press Office

28 May 2026