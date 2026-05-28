Creative Arcades Expands Commercial Arcade Line for Bars, Restaurants, and Entertainment Venues

New commercial lineup introduces high-durability arcade machines designed for continuous use & revenue generation, in bars, restaurants, & entertainment venues.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Creative Arcades, a U.S.-based manufacturer of arcade machines, has expanded its commercial-grade arcade lineup with a stronger focus on custom-built configurations for hospitality, entertainment, and branded environments. While the company has long offered arcade systems for residential and commercial buyers, the expanded lineup introduces new customization capabilities that allow operators to tailor machine formats, artwork, payment systems, and gameplay experiences to specific audiences and floorplans.The expanded lineup features stand-up arcade cabinets, cocktail tables, racing simulators, pinball machines, claw machines , and boxing arcade units. Each system is built specifically for commercial use, with configurations that support both traditional coin operation and modern payment integrations.“Operators need equipment that performs consistently under real-world conditions,” said Brian Horowitz, CEO at Creative Arcades. “This expansion focuses on machines that are built for continuous use while remaining simple to operate and maintain.”Commercial-Grade Design and PerformanceCreative Arcades’ commercial machines are engineered with durability and serviceability as core priorities. Unlike residential-grade alternatives, the systems incorporate reinforced cabinetry, commercial-grade joysticks and buttons, and internal layouts designed for easy maintenance access.Each unit is built to withstand high-frequency use in environments where uptime directly impacts revenue. Machines are also backed by warranty coverage, especially boxing arcade machines , structured for commercial applications, supporting long-term operation.“Many venues run into issues with machines that aren’t designed for constant play,” said Brian Horowitz, CEO. “We’ve focused on building systems that hold up over time and can be serviced quickly when needed.”Revenue and Operational Impact for HospitalityArcade machines are increasingly being used by hospitality operators as a low-overhead way to improve the guest experience while generating additional income since they operate independently and require minimal staffing. Many venues are incorporating multiplayer Stand Up Arcade machines and Claw machines as interactive attractions that encourage longer guest engagement while creating additional entertainment opportunities within the space.Creative Arcades has also seen growing demand for custom-branded machines at experiential events and hospitality activations. During Coachella weekend earlier this year, the company collaborated on a Marc Jacobs activation featuring fully customized chrome claw machines with branded artwork, LED lighting, and prize integrations designed to drive guest interaction and social sharing.Proven Across High-Traffic EnvironmentsCreative Arcades best sellers have supported installations and activations for a range of brands and venues, including Google, McDonald’s, Puma, State Farm, and Westfield. These projects span corporate offices, retail spaces, branded activations, and large-scale events where arcade experiences are used to increase engagement, foot traffic, and dwell time. Insights from these environments have informed the company’s approach to commercial machine design, particularly in areas such as durability, customization, layout optimization, and long-term usability.Insights from these environments have informed the company’s approach to commercial machine design, particularly in areas such as durability, layout optimization, and long-term usability. Public figures like Paul Logan, Post Malone, Simeon Panda (Fighter), Christian Benford (NFL), Landon Dickerson (NFL) have joined in ordering custom arcades.“Working across different types of venues has helped us refine what actually performs,” said Brian Horowitz, CEO. “That translates directly into how we design and configure machines for hospitality operators.”About Creative ArcadesCreative Arcades is a U.S.-based manufacturer of arcade machines for residential and commercial environments. The company focuses on durable construction, customization, and long-term performance across a range of arcade formats, supporting both home users and business operators. Their total sales in 2025 were $674K with 8 in-house employees.Product AvailabilityCreative Arcades’ commercial lineup is available nationwide, with support for shipping, setup guidance, and configuration planning based on the needs of each space. Pricing varies by machine type, including racing simulators such as the Racing Rampage sit-down systems, interactive arcade units like the Terminator TR-2 Light Blaster, and classic formats such as claw machines and multiplayer stand-up cabinets. With over 15,000 arcades sold nationwide with so many happy customers.Licensed Stern Pinball machines, with popular titles such as Godzilla, Jurassic Park, Deadpool, and Pokémon, are also part of Creative Arcades’ premium lineup. Customers can explore the company’s full selection of entertainment products, including Racing Arcades, Cocktail Arcades, and Pinball Machines. To support long-term reliability and customer confidence, Creative Arcades also backs its machines with a 3-year warranty.

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