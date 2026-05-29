369 Vibe Unveils 369 Dragon Mist and Handcrafted Futomani-zu Sacred Art to Modernize Ancient Japanese Healing Traditions

New Collection Features Trademarked Aromatherapy, Personalized Protection Amulets, and Sacred Geometry Shadow Boxes Rooted in the Ancient Dragon Body Script

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 369 Vibe is proud to announce the launch of its newest spiritual wellness innovation, 369 Dragon Mist, alongside a bespoke collection of handcrafted Futomani-zu shadow box art. This launch marks a significant milestone for the brand as it officially files for trademark registration this week, solidifying its position as a leader in the modern revival of Ryutai Moji—the Dragon Body Script.Ryutai Moji is an ancient Japanese script predating Kanji, categorized as Kamiyo Moji or scripts from the age of the gods. Consisting of 48 characters believed to be over 5,500 years old, each symbol serves as a vessel for divine energy. These characters are not merely an alphabet but a sacred collection rooted in mythology, used by practitioners to channel luck, wealth, and physical healing.The centerpiece of this new collection is the Futomani-zu chart, a sacred graphic often described as a “seat map of the gods” where all 48 characters appear in four concentric circles. 369 Vibe’s new shadow box frames feature this intricate sacred geometry, designed to serve as a tool for vibrational amplification and space purification. By placing this art in homes or creative spaces, practitioners can enhance the local frequency and promote a grounded atmosphere.The chart’s structure is deeply symbolic. The center represents the Auwa, symbolizing the beginning of the Universe and the dance between masculine and feminine energies. The surrounding circles contain powerful spiritual protection mantras like the Tohokamiwehitame and references to the Awa no Uta healing song, which is said to activate the body’s cells and promote mental health.In addition to environmental healing art, 369 Vibe is introducing personalized Omamori, or protection amulets. In a unique offering, the brand will now provide custom Omamori featuring personal names handwritten in Ryutai Moji. This practice utilizes the specific vibration of the script to create a personal anchor, helping the wearer raise their own vibration and maintain emotional balance amidst modern daily stress.The 369 Vibe collection is inspired by the legacy of Michiyo Mori, an acupuncturist and author who recovered from serious illness through a combination of fasting and Ryutai Moji. Mori’s philosophy suggests that these sacred symbols act as unique frequencies that trigger specific positive effects on the mind, body, and soul. By bringing these ancient symbols into the modern day through beautiful calligraphy and the new 369 Dragon Mist, 369 Vibe provides tools for manifestation, prayer, and energetic alignment.A portion of the brand's focus remains dedicated to global harmony and spiritual education through its non-profit arm. While the Official Brand Site serves as the primary boutique for these sacred tools, the 369 Star Village mission continues to foster community growth and accessibility to these ancient practices. Humanity has always been drawn to sacred symbols for their power to promote harmony, and 369 Vibe encourages everyone to explore these symbols with openness and intention.For more information on the new product line or to explore the sacred history of the Dragon Body Script, please visit the Official Brand Site at https://369-life.com or learn about the mission at https://369starvillage.org

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