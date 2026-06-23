Army Veteran and Franchise Industry Executive Launches AI-Powered Franchise Directory Built Exclusively for Veterans

VeteranOpportunity MOS Franchise Finder Tool for Veterans

VeteranOpportunity.com Introduces First-of-Its-Kind MOS Franchise Finder and Formalized Built to Serve Commitment to Give Back to Those Who Served

Veterans have the discipline, leadership, and mission focus that makes them exceptional franchise owners. VeteranOpportunity.com exists to make sure they find the right opportunity.” — Lonnie Helgerson, CFE, Founder, VeteranOpportunity.com

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VeteranOpportunity.com, a franchise directory and resource platform built exclusively for U.S. military veterans, active-duty service members, and their families, is now live and open to the public. The platform was founded by Lonnie Helgerson, CFE, a U.S. Army veteran with more than 35 years of franchise industry experience, and is designed to address a gap that has long existed in the franchise marketplace: a centralized, veteran-focused destination where those who served can find franchise opportunities, access vetted resources, and connect with brands that are serious about supporting military families.

A First of Its Kind Tool: The MOS Franchise Finder

At the core of VeteranOpportunity.com is the MOS Franchise Finder, a first of its kind AI powered tool that translates a veteran's Military Occupational Specialty into compatible franchise categories. Every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces is represented: Army MOS codes, Navy NECs, Air Force AFSCs, Marine Corps MOSs, and Coast Guard ratings are all supported.

Veterans enter their code or specialty and the tool returns a curated set of franchise categories aligned with the skills, leadership style, and operational experience they developed in uniform. The result is a faster, more intuitive path from military service to franchise ownership.

"Veterans do not need to start from scratch when exploring franchise ownership. They already have the skills. They just need the right tool to connect those skills to the right opportunity," said Lonnie Helgerson, CFE, founder of VeteranOpportunity.com and a two-time past chairman of the International Franchise Association VetFran Committee. "The MOS Franchise Finder was built to make that connection fast and meaningful."

Built to Serve: A Commitment, Not a Campaign

VeteranOpportunity.com operates under a formalized giving commitment called Built to Serve. A portion of all platform revenue, including advertiser fees from franchise brands listed on the site, is donated to organizations focused on veteran support. The commitment reflects Helgerson's conviction that a platform built for veterans should also give back to veterans, not just in words but through measurable action.

Built to Serve is embedded in the business model itself. It is not a seasonal campaign or a marketing tagline. Every franchise brand that advertises on VeteranOpportunity.com is directly contributing to that mission through the revenue their listing generates.

A Full Service Platform for Veterans and Franchise Brands

VeteranOpportunity.com offers veterans free access to a full franchise directory, a growing library of educational articles, and a curated resource section linking to federal programs, SBA loan information, and veteran entrepreneur tools. The platform is organized around 20 franchise categories and supports investment level filtering so veterans can quickly identify opportunities that fit their financial situation.

For franchise brands, the platform offers tiered advertising packages ranging from basic directory listings to premium placements with featured positioning, social media promotion, and press coverage. Brands that advertise on VeteranOpportunity.com gain direct access to a highly qualified, mission oriented audience of prospective franchisees.

About Lonnie Helgerson, CFE

Lonnie Helgerson is a U.S. Army veteran (MOS 13B, Artillery) and Certified Franchise Executive with more than 35 years of experience spanning every side of the franchise industry. He has founded six franchise systems, served as a franchisee, operated as a franchise broker, and has advised hundreds of individuals and businesses on franchise growth. He is a past member of the IFA Board of Directors and a two-time past chairman of the IFA VetFran Committee. Helgerson is also the author of two books: "Five Pennies: Ten Rules to Successfully Build a Franchise Mega-Brand and Maximize System Profits " and "Buying a Franchise: Is It Right for Me?" He operates Helgerson Franchise Group (HFG) in Sarasota, Florida.

Availability

VeteranOpportunity.com is free to use for all veterans, active-duty service members, and military families. The platform is available now at veteranopportunity.com. Franchise brands interested in advertising or listing opportunities may contact Lonnie Helgerson directly at lonnie@veteranopportunity.com or 941.399.1486.

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