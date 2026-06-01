State of Louisiana Selects POSSE System for Regulatory Modernization

Computronix

CX today announced that the State of Louisiana (OTS) has selected a POSSE system to modernize the State’s gaming regulation, licensing, and compliance platform.

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CX (Computronix) today announced that the State of Louisiana, through the Louisiana Office of Technology Services (OTS), has selected a Powered by POSSE system to modernize the State’s gaming regulation, licensing, and compliance management platform.Following a competitive procurement process, Louisiana selected the POSSE solution as its next-generation gaming regulatory software platform, designed to replace legacy systems with a secure, cloud-based licensing and enforcement management system. The new platform will support the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division in streamlining gaming license management, regulatory compliance, and enforcement workflows.The POSSE solution will serve as a centralized gaming licensing and regulatory management system, supporting a full spectrum of license types including casino gaming, sports wagering, video poker, gaming employees, and manufacturers and suppliers. The system enables end-to-end license lifecycle management, from application intake and investigation to approval, renewal, and compliance tracking, all within a unified digital platform.“We are proud to support the State of Louisiana in advancing its gaming regulatory modernization strategy. The POSSE platform is purpose-built for government licensing and regulatory agencies, enabling jurisdictions to modernize legacy systems, streamline compliance management, and improve visibility across complex licensing environments.”Joshua Collier, Business Development Director, CXCX continues to support innovation across the gaming sector through projects with the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, and the Jamaica Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission, where POSSE-powered systems are enabling regulators to manage digital wagering, gaming compliance, and evolving regulatory frameworks.As the gaming industry continues to evolve, the POSSE Platform enables government agencies to transition from fragmented legacy systems to modern, integrated gaming licensing, compliance, and enforcement systems—delivering improved regulatory outcomes, enhanced transparency, and greater operational efficiency.About CXCX is a leading provider of government licensing software, regulatory compliance systems, and permitting and licensing solutions for public sector agencies. Powered by the POSSE Platform, CX enables governments to modernize operations, improve compliance oversight, and deliver secure, digital-first services. With a proven track record across North America and internationally, CX is a trusted partner for agencies seeking modern licensing and regulatory management systems.

POSSE GCS (Gaming Control Software)

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