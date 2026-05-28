Indra Energy Empowers Local Youth with Tickets for Kids Donations During 2025-2026 Pittsburgh Penguins® Season

By removing the financial barriers to attendance, Indra Energy has helped foster a more inclusive environment for the next generation of Penguins fans.

We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to be part of the city's greatest traditions.” — Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indra Energy , an energy supplier and a Champion Sustainability Partner of the Pittsburgh PenguinsPenguins Pledge, is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its seasonal community impact initiative, which provided thousands of dollars in game-day tickets to local youth and families through the Tickets for KidsCharities.Throughout the 2025-2026 NHL season, Indra Energy’s contribution enabled children from under-resourced communities across the Greater Pittsburgh area to experience the excitement of professional hockey at PPG Paints Arena. This initiative is a core component of Indra Energy’s broader mission to give back to the regions it serves, extending its impact beyond energy solutions and into community enrichment.“Our partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins has always been about more than just sustainability on the ice; it’s about sustaining the spirits of the next generation,” said Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer at Indra Energy. “We aim to provide local youth with unforgettable experiences that inspire teamwork, resilience, and community pride. We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to be part of the city's greatest traditions.”The ticket donation program created a holistic approach to corporate social responsibility that addressed social needs. By removing the financial barriers to attendance, Indra Energy has helped foster a more inclusive environment for the next generation of Penguins fans.As Indra Energy continues to expand its footprint across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the Northeast, the company remains committed to local investments that drive meaningful social change.About Indra Energy:Indra Energy is an independent retail energy provider serving residential and commercial customers in NJ, PA, MA, MI, VA, DE, and DC. Through its Green Tree renewable energy plans and extensive community partnerships, Indra Energy is dedicated to providing smart energy choices and building stronger, more sustainable communities.

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