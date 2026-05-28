Department of Natural Resources issues construction permit for Pettis County Development Company LLC’s Presidio Environmental Repository Facility

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, May 28, 2026 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has issued a construction permit to Pettis County Development Company LLC to construct the Presidio Environmental Repository Facility in Pettis County.

The sanitary landfill will be used for disposal of municipal solid and bulky waste, demolition and construction waste, brush and wood waste, soil, rock, concrete, tires and inert solids. The site is located at 20850 Buckley Road in La Monte, approximately 2.5 miles east of La Monte, 2.75 miles northwest of Dresden and 8.75 miles northwest of Sedalia.

The Department of Natural Resources reviews all applications submitted by cities, counties and private owners to ensure that solid waste disposal areas are properly designed and constructed. Other technical factors that protect Missouri’s environment are also examined. The department must issue an operating permit before a facility is allowed to accept waste.

Questions and comments regarding the proposed solid waste disposal area or the department's role in regulating solid waste disposal areas may be mailed to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Waste Management Program, P.O. Box 176, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0176, or submitted by phone to Cody Shelton, P.E., Chief, Permits Unit, at 573-751-5401.

