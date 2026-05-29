Stadium Rant Launches Sports-Only Social Platform So Every Fan Can Become a Sports Creator

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Built by the team behind the Stadium Rant sports blog, the new iOS app gives fans a dedicated home to post takes, debate, and build a following.

Every fan deserves an outlet to share their takes, and a destination built for sports content and nothing else.” — Steven Poss, Co-Founder, Stadium Rant

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stadium Rant, a new sports-only social media platform, is now available as a free download on the Apple App Store, giving fans a dedicated space to share hot takes, debate trades, draft picks, the day's games, and build an audience as sports creators.The idea grew directly out of the company's sports blog at stadiumrant.com . The blog receives far more requests to write than it could ever publish, and turning passionate fans away never sat right with its founders. Co-founders Tyler Lamb and Steven Poss saw that for every contributor they could bring on, there were countless fans with strong opinions and nowhere to share them, so they set out to build a platform open to everyone."We get more people wanting to write for us than we could ever publish, and it never felt right to keep saying no," said Steven Poss, who built the Stadium Rant app. "Every fan deserves an outlet to share their takes and every fan wants a destination where they can consume sports content and only sports content."For years, sports conversation has been scattered across general-purpose social networks, competing with politics, pop culture, influencers, and everything else for attention. Stadium Rant is built on a simpler premise: that sports fans deserve a home of their own, whether they want to follow along as a fan or step up and build a following as a creator.On the platform, users can publish long-form opinion articles, post short-form reactions and hot takes, run polls to spark debates, follow their favorite teams, and grow a profile and following over time. Trending topics surface the conversations fans are driving in real time, and league-filtered feeds let users focus on the sports they care about, spanning the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, soccer, college sports, and more."More people want to build a following around sports than ever before," said Tyler Lamb, co-founder of Stadium Rant. "The goal was to make Stadium Rant the easiest place for any fan to start as a sports creator."Stadium Rant is available now for iPhone users as a free download on the iOS App Store . An Android and web-based version are in the works. More information is available at stadiumrant.app About Stadium RantStadium Rant is a sports media company behind the sports blog at stadiumrant.com and the Stadium Rant social app for iOS. Founded by Tyler Lamb and Steven Poss and operated by Stadium Rant LLC, the platform gives sports fans a dedicated space to post, debate, and build a following. The Stadium Rant app is available free on the iOS App Store.

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