The American Booksellers Association Releases 2025 Annual Report- Notes Consistent Growth Amidst Challenges

Despite challenges in 2025 the independent bookstore channel grew, sales were up, and the stores continued to do the important work they do in the world:” — Allison Hill - ABA CEO

HARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 605 independent bookstores opened in the US in 2025, as reported in the 2025 annual report released today by the American Booksellers Association. The annual report highlights ABA’s achievements from 2025, membership growth and support, and increased diversity across the indie bookstore channel.Some key highlights include:ABA membership grew by 19% and for the fifth consecutive year over 200 independent bookstores opened in the US. 605 new stores opened in 2025.Independent bookstores reflect the diversity of readers, communities, and store models in the indie channel. 2025 saw 81 BIPOC-owned, 45 Black-owned, 106 pop-ups and 77 mobile stores open.ABA’s Winter Institute — a national conference for independent booksellers, authors, publishers, and vendors — sold out in under an hour. Winter Institute 2025 was ABA’s biggest conference in its history with over 900 booksellers in attendance. 39% of those were first-time attendees.Indie Bookstore Day 2025 was the largest national celebration of independent bookstores to date with 1,645 stores participating from all 50 states and US Territories. Indie Bookstore Day 2025 also ran counter to Amazon’s Book Sale, turning the celebration into a consumer advocacy campaign featuring assets and a celebration of shopping indie and local.Indies are facing big challenges: rising costs, escalating swipe fees, ever-changing and misguided tariff policies, free expression challenges, and Amazon’s chokehold on the industry. ABA’s advocacy and work in 2025 directly tackled these issues.“Despite challenges in 2025 the independent bookstore channel grew, sales were up, and the stores continued to do the important work they do in the world: countering school budget cuts, book challenges, and national book legislation that threatened the right to read, deterred access to books, and attempted to silence LGBTQIA2S+ and BIPOC stories; providing an antidote for the loneliness epidemic; championing diverse and debut authors; contributing to the local economy; and putting books in readers’ hands that could change their lives. The work of independent bookstores in their communities is more meaningful and impactful than ever.” —Allison Hill, ABA CEOAbout ABAABA is a not-for-profit trade association supporting over 3,400 independent bookstores with almost 3,800 locations across the country.

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