Fukuda Denshi USA Announces Availability of Senzime’s Next-Generation TetraGraph® Neuromuscular Monitoring System

Senzime Nex-Gen TetraGraph

Advanced quantitative EMG monitoring solutions from Senzime are now available through Fukuda Denshi USA to support safer anesthesia care.

Our partnership with Senzime represents an important step forward in expanding Fukuda Denshi’s perioperative monitoring capabilities with advanced quantitative neuromuscular monitoring technology.” — Justin Criddle, Vice President of Sales, Fukuda Denshi USA

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fukuda Denshi USA, Inc. today announced the availability of Senzime ’s Next-Generation TetraGraphNeuromuscular Monitoring System in the United States, expanding access to advanced quantitative electromyography (EMG)-based neuromuscular monitoring solutions for anesthesia providers and hospitals.Designed to support safer, more precise perioperative care, the Next-Generation TetraGraphsystem delivers real-time quantitative monitoring of neuromuscular function using advanced EMG technology. The system supports Train-of-Four (TOF), Post-Tetanic Count (PTC), and Single Twitch (ST) monitoring, helping clinicians optimize neuromuscular blocking agent dosing, support assessment of intubation readiness, and guide timely reversal and recovery.Featuring Senzime’s proprietary Level-of-Block Gauge™ and TetraGraphAdaptive Intelligence™ technology, the system provides intuitive visualization, intelligent workflow support, and advanced signal optimization to improve clinical confidence throughout the perioperative continuum. Its portable, clinician-focused design also supports seamless integration into dynamic operating room environments.Through this collaboration, Fukuda Denshi USA and Senzime aim to broaden access to advanced quantitative neuromuscular monitoring solutions while supporting hospitals through existing purchasing pathways, clinical education, and customer support resources.“Our partnership with Senzime represents an important step forward in expanding Fukuda Denshi’s perioperative monitoring capabilities with advanced quantitative neuromuscular monitoring technology. By bringing the Next-Generation TetraGraphsystem to clinicians and hospitals, we are reinforcing our shared commitment to enhancing patient safety, supporting evidence-based anesthesia practices, and delivering smarter monitoring solutions across the continuum of care.”— Justin Criddle, Vice President of Sales, Fukuda Denshi USA“This collaboration with Fukuda Denshi USA reflects our shared commitment to advancing safer, more objective neuromuscular monitoring in anesthesia care. By expanding access to Next-Generation TetraGraphtechnology, we are helping clinicians move beyond subjective assessment with EMG-based quantitative data, intuitive visualization, and workflow-support features designed for today’s operating room.”— Michael Noble, Chief Marketing Officer, SenzimeThe availability of the Next-Generation TetraGraphsystem further expands Fukuda Denshi USA’s anesthesia and perioperative monitoring portfolio, supporting healthcare providers with innovative technologies designed to enhance patient safety and workflow efficiency.For more information, please visit:________________________________________About Fukuda Denshi USA, Inc.Fukuda Denshi USA, Inc. provides advanced patient monitoring and diagnostic solutions designed to support clinicians across a wide range of healthcare environments. Through innovative technologies and dedicated customer support, Fukuda Denshi USA is committed to improving patient care and clinical workflow efficiency.________________________________________About SenzimeSenzime is a leading medical device company developing and marketing precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. Established in 1999 and headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime’s mission is to revolutionize perioperative care — smart and simple. Its TetraGraphneuromuscular monitoring system is powered by advanced EMG technology to help clinicians worldwide optimize neuromuscular blocking agent use and improve patient safety.

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