More Families Are Choosing Outdoor-Focused Road Trip Vacations in Utah Park City Utah Backroad Travel Near St. George Is Becoming More Popular Everyday.vegas Magazine Logo

Outdoor-focused road trips across Utah continue growing in popularity as more families look for flexible and experience-driven vacations.

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outdoor-focused road trips across Utah continue growing in popularity as more families look for flexible and experience-driven vacations.Travelers are increasingly choosing scenic destinations, national parks, and outdoor recreation over traditional resort-focused travel.Tourism professionals say Southern Utah has become one of the most popular regions for road-based tourism because of its unique landscapes, accessibility, and variety of outdoor destinations.Las Vegas also continues serving as a major starting point for travelers exploring the Southwest.Southern Utah Road Trips Continue Growing Among Families and TravelersMore travelers are planning vacations that combine outdoor activities, scenic driving routes, hiking, and national park tourism throughout Utah. Families are increasingly looking for travel experiences that offer flexibility while allowing them to visit multiple destinations during the same trip.“People want vacations that feel more memorable and connected to the outdoors,” says Yahor Buiniakou, a travel author at Everyday.Vegas, a local magazine. “Road trips give families the ability to travel at their own pace while experiencing several destinations throughout the Southwest.”Tourism professionals say outdoor-focused travel continues growing as more families prioritize experience-based vacations.Southern Utah destinations such as Bryce Canyon, Moab , and St. George continue attracting visitors because of their scenery, accessibility, and outdoor recreation opportunities.Many travelers are also extending Las Vegas vacations into larger regional road trips across Utah and Arizona.Bryce Canyon Continues Attracting Travelers Looking for Scenic Outdoor Experiences Bryce Canyon National Park remains one of the most visited outdoor destinations in Southern Utah. Located roughly four hours from Las Vegas, the destination continues attracting travelers looking for hiking, photography, scenic overlooks, and national park tourism.Bryce Canyon continues growing in popularity among families looking for accessible outdoor travel experiences.“Bryce Canyon offers such a dramatic landscape within a relatively manageable drive from Las Vegas,” Yahor explains. “A lot of families enjoy that they can experience something completely different without traveling across the country.”Everyday.Vegas recently highlighted the growing popularity of this route through its feature covering Bryce Canyon National Park and Southern Utah road travel experiences.Moab Adventure Tourism Continues Expanding Across UtahMoab has become one of the most recognizable adventure travel destinations in the Southwest because of its off-road trails, desert landscapes, and outdoor recreation opportunities.The drive from Las Vegas to Moab typically takes around six to seven hours, depending on the route travelers choose.“Moab attracts travelers looking for adventure, off-road exploration, and outdoor activities that go beyond traditional tourism,” says Yahor Buiniakou. “It has become one of the biggest outdoor travel destinations in the region.”Adventure tourism and off-road travel continue helping drive tourism growth across Utah desert destinations.Everyday.Vegas recently explored this growing trend through its coverage of the Moab off-road travel experience and Utah adventure tourism.Backroad Travel Near St. George Is Becoming More PopularTravelers are also showing increased interest in scenic backroad routes and slower-paced travel experiences near St. George, Utah. Located roughly two hours from Las Vegas, the area has become a popular destination for weekend road trips and outdoor-focused getaways.Many travelers are looking beyond major highways and exploring more scenic driving routes throughout Southern Utah.“A lot of people want the journey itself to become part of the experience,” Yahor explains. “Backroad travel gives families opportunities to discover scenery and locations they may normally overlook.”Everyday.Vegas recently highlighted this trend through its feature exploring the scenic backroads and outdoor travel routes surrounding St. George.As outdoor tourism continues expanding, industry professionals expect scenic Utah road trips to remain popular among travelers seeking more flexible and experience-driven vacations throughout the Southwest.

A Weekend in Moab, UT: The Ultimate Off-Road Escape

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.