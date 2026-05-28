Santa Clarita Behavioral Health Launches Specialized Eating Disorder Treatment Program in Los Angeles County

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New Outpatient Program Expands Access to Comprehensive Care for Adults Struggling With Eating Disorders

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Clarita Behavioral Health has announced the launch of its specialized outpatient eating disorder treatment program, expanding access to comprehensive behavioral healthcare for adults throughout Los Angeles County and across California.

The new program is designed to support individuals struggling with anorexia nervosa, binge eating disorder, bulimia nervosa, and co-occurring mental health conditions through a trauma-informed and whole-person approach to recovery. The expansion reflects a growing need for accessible outpatient eating disorder treatment as demand for specialized mental health services continues to rise nationwide.

Through its eating disorder treatment program, Santa Clarita Behavioral Health provides structured eating support, therapeutic meals and snacks, psychiatric care, nutritional counseling, and individualized therapy designed to help clients rebuild a healthier relationship with food and body image.

The program incorporates evidence-based therapies including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), while also addressing underlying trauma, anxiety, depression, and other co-occurring mental health conditions commonly associated with disordered eating.

As part of the launch, Santa Clarita Behavioral Health is offering specialized support for individuals struggling with restrictive eating behaviors through its anorexia treatment program, helping clients restore nutritional stability and improve body image within a supportive outpatient setting.

The organization has also expanded services for individuals experiencing compulsive overeating and emotional eating patterns through its binge eating disorder treatment program, focusing on emotional regulation, behavioral support, and sustainable long-term recovery.

Santa Clarita Behavioral Health offers both Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), including in-person and virtual treatment options for adults seeking flexible mental health and eating disorder care throughout California.

Industry experts continue to emphasize the importance of early intervention and integrated mental health support for individuals struggling with eating disorders, particularly as rates of anxiety, depression, trauma, and disordered eating continue to increase across the United States.

Founded by individuals with personal experience navigating mental health and addiction recovery, Santa Clarita Behavioral Health provides evidence-based outpatient care focused on long-term healing, emotional wellness, and individualized treatment.

For more information about Santa Clarita Behavioral Health, visit santaclaritabehavioralhealth.com.



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