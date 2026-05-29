VBO Launches Digital Marketing Services to Drive Measurable Ticket Sales Growth

Tim Sutton, Chief Marketing Officer VBO Tickets

New fully managed digital advertising program combines ticketing data with expert execution to drive revenue growth for event organizations.

Ticketing platforms shouldn’t stop at processing transactions—they should help drive them. We’re helping clients grow demand and sell more tickets with measurable results.” — Tim Sutton

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VBO Tickets, a leading all-in-one ticketing and event management platform, today announced the launch of VBO Digital Marketing Services, a new offering designed to help event organizations increase ticket sales through fully managed digital advertising and email marketing as well as as embedded VBO website plugin customization.

Built specifically for ticket sellers, the new service expands VBO’s role beyond ticketing infrastructure into revenue generation—combining platform insights with hands-on campaign execution across social media and email.

Event organizations today face increasing pressure to fill seats while navigating increasingly complex digital advertising channels. Many lack the internal resources or expertise to effectively manage campaigns, optimize performance, and connect marketing spend directly to ticket sales outcomes.

VBO’s Digital Marketing Services address this challenge by providing a dedicated team to manage campaign strategy, setup, audience targeting, optimization, and performance tracking—all aligned to a single goal: driving ticket revenue and maximizing return on ad spend (ROAS).

“Ticketing platforms shouldn’t stop at processing transactions—they should help drive them,” said Tim Sutton, Chief Marketing Officer at VBO Tickets. “With Digital Marketing Services, we’re extending our role beyond software to actively helping our clients grow demand, sell more tickets, and see exactly what’s working.”

Early results from client campaigns demonstrate the impact of this approach. In a recent engagement with Batavia Fine Arts Centre, VBO’s digital advertising program generated $145,000 in ticket revenue from $9,000 in ad spend, delivering a 16:1 return on ad spend (ROAS) and more than 3,000 attributed orders. Campaigns reached over 150,000 potential customers and produced more than 1 million impressions.

“I couldn't be happier about the results and service we have received from VBO,” said Dominic Cattero, Director at Batavia Fine Arts Centre. “We have garnered new patrons, enjoyed increased exposure in our area, and cut down on our staff workload. Having VBO is like having another employee!”

The new services include campaign setup and tracking, audience targeting, cross-platform ad management, email campaign planning, drafting, and delivery, advanced segmentation and dynamic content, ongoing optimization, performance reporting, and dedicated consulting support.

VBO continues to invest in tools that give event organizations greater visibility and control over performance. Recent platform enhancements include new reporting dashboards and exclusion-based audience insights.

VBO Digital Marketing Services are available now, with rollout to current VBO clients.

For more information, visit www.vbotickets.com/digital-marketing or contact sales@vbotickets.com.



About VBO Tickets

VBO Tickets is an all-in-one ticketing and event management platform serving performing arts organizations, museums, colleges and universities, festivals, and live event promoters. Known for its high-touch customer support and flexible technology, VBO helps organizations streamline operations, improve the patron experience, and grow revenue.

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