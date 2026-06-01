Men's Health Month '26 Begins with Record Proclamations, AP News Coverage, & Growing National Momentum for Men's Health

Men's Health Month Digital Media Toolkit, 2026 Free Resource for Awareness & Prevention International Men's Health Week (IMHW) 2026 - June 15–21, 2026: Uplifting Fatherhood Men's Health Network: Online Shop for Men's Health Month Awareness & Promotion Support for Wear Blue Awareness Events - Host a Fundraiser for Men's Health Month by Celebrating Wear Blue Day at your Workplace Men's Health Proclamation for 2026

Celebrating the 31st Year of Men's Health Month, Plus More Than Three Decades of Advocacy for Men, Boys, and Their Families

Communities are recognizing that men face unique health challenges, that prevention matters, and that supporting men's health strengthens families, workplaces, and communities.” — Jennifer Thompson, VP at MHN

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following widespread national media coverage, including pickup by AP News and hundreds of additional news outlets, Men's Health Network (MHN) today officially kicks off Men's Health Month 2026, celebrating the 31st year of Men's Health Month and more than three decades of leadership dedicated to improving the health and well-being of men, boys, and their families.The observance begins with unprecedented momentum. Before June has even started, more than 105 proclamations have already been issued recognizing Men's Health Month and Men's Health Week across North America, surpassing the previous record of 100 proclamations set in 2025. The milestone reflects growing recognition among policymakers, healthcare leaders, employers, educators, and communities that men's health deserves greater attention and investment.The growing attention reflects increasing recognition of the challenges facing men and boys, including a nearly six-year lifespan gap, higher rates of preventable disease, mental health challenges, workplace injuries, and barriers to preventive healthcare. Earlier this month, MHN's annual Men's Health Month announcement was distributed nationally and subsequently appeared on AP News and hundreds of additional media outlets, helping elevate conversations around prevention, early detection, mental health, cancer awareness, healthy aging, and men's health advocacy. The release was also distributed across major news, search, and AI-powered information platforms, extending awareness efforts far beyond traditional media channels.Founded in 1994 through the leadership and advocacy efforts of Men's Health Network and its partners, Men's Health Month has grown from a national awareness initiative into an annual observance recognized by healthcare organizations, employers, advocacy groups, policymakers, educators, community leaders, faith organizations, and families throughout the United States and beyond.Later, MHN worked alongside its expanding network to establish International Men's Health Week, which has since evolved into a global observance recognized in countries around the world. While the movement has taken on a life of its own internationally, MHN remains proud of its role in helping launch what has become a worldwide effort to improve awareness, education, prevention, and advocacy on behalf of men and boys.This year's Men’s Health Month theme is:Partners in Care: Advancing Men's Health Through Connection, Education, & Advocacy Across the Lifespan — for Better LifespansThe theme recognizes that men's health does not happen in isolation. Health outcomes are shaped by relationships with partners, spouses, caregivers, friends, healthcare providers, employers, coaches, educators, and communities. When men are supported through connection, education, advocacy, and empathy, everyone benefits."As we celebrate the 31st year of Men's Health Month, we're encouraged by the growing recognition that men's health matters to everyone," said Ronald Henry, President of Men's Health Network. "The record number of proclamations, increasing media attention, expanding international participation, and growing policy discussions demonstrate that communities are ready to take action. And to already have exceeded last year's proclamation, which was a new record last year, is remarkable, and does really speak to the growing commitment we are seeing from communities across North America. Healthier men mean healthier families, stronger workplaces, and stronger communities."Record-Breaking Proclamation EffortMen's Health Month 2026 is already setting new records!As of June 1, more than 105 proclamations have been issued recognizing Men's Health Month and Men's Health Week, officially surpassing the previous record of 100 proclamations achieved during the entirety of last year's campaign.The proclamations include recognition from states, counties, cities, municipalities, tribal communities, healthcare organizations, and local governments throughout North America. Additional proclamations are expected throughout June, meaning the final total is likely to establish a new benchmark for the movement.For the first time in the campaign's history, official proclamations have also been issued by communities and provinces in Canada, representing an important milestone in the continued growth of men's health awareness beyond the United States."This year's proclamation effort demonstrates that the conversation around men's health is expanding," said Jennifer Thompson, Vice President of Operations & Communications for Men's Health Network. "Communities are recognizing that men face unique health challenges, that prevention matters, and that supporting men's health strengthens families, workplaces, and communities. Surpassing last year's record before June is fully underway shows just how much momentum this movement has gained."Men's Health Network encourages individuals, organizations, healthcare providers, employers, schools, and community leaders to contact their elected officials and request a proclamation recognizing Men's Health Month and International Men's Health Week in their own communities.A current list of proclamations can be viewed at:A Public Health Issue That Impacts EveryoneMen in the United States continue to die nearly six years earlier than women on average and experience higher mortality rates across nearly every leading cause of death.Heart disease, cancer, diabetes, suicide, workplace injuries, substance use disorders, and other preventable conditions continue to disproportionately impact men and boys. Many of these outcomes can be improved through education, earlier healthcare engagement, preventive screenings, stronger support systems, and healthier lifestyle choices.Improving men's health is not solely about improving outcomes for men. Healthier men contribute to stronger families, healthier workplaces, more resilient communities, and better outcomes for future generations.Growing Policy MomentumMen's Health Month 2026 arrives amid growing national conversations surrounding men's health policy and healthcare access.Recent discussions surrounding H.R. 7602, the State of Men's Health Act, have helped elevate awareness around men's health disparities, preventive care, data collection, research, and opportunities to strengthen federal attention toward the health and well-being of men and boys.Across the country, advocates, healthcare providers, researchers, employers, and policymakers are increasingly recognizing that men's health deserves greater attention as part of a comprehensive public health strategy.Important Dates During Men's Health Month 2026- Men's Health Month: June 1–30, 2026- International Men's Health Week: June 15–21, 2026Founded by Men's Health Network, International Men's Health Week has grown into a global movement dedicated to improving awareness, prevention, education, and advocacy efforts on behalf of men and boys worldwide. This year's observance will focus on mental health, chronic disease prevention, preventive care, caregiving, fatherhood, workplace wellness, family health, prostate cancer awareness, and testicular cancer awareness.Wear Blue FridaysIndividuals, organizations, workplaces, schools, and communities are encouraged to participate in Wear Blue Fridays throughout June to demonstrate support for men's health awareness.- June 5, 2026- June 12, 2026- June 19, 2026- June 26, 2026Father's Day - June 21, 2026This year's Father's Day falls during International Men's Health Week, creating a unique opportunity to recognize fathers and father figures while encouraging conversations around preventive care, healthy aging, caregiving, family health, and mental well-being.How Individuals, Organizations, and Communities Can ParticipateMen’s Health Network encourages everyone to support Men's Health Month by:- Downloading the FREE Men's Health Month Digital Media Toolkit- Sharing educational resources and awareness messages on social media- Participating in Wear Blue Fridays- Hosting workplace wellness activities, health screenings, educational events, or community discussions- Encouraging preventive care and routine health checkups- Starting conversations about physical health, mental health, and healthy aging- Supporting local community health initiatives- Requesting a Men's Health Month proclamation from local officials- Donating to support year-round men's health education and advocacy efforts- Purchasing educational resources, awareness materials, and campaign items through the Men's Health Network Store- Following and sharing Men's Health Month content throughout JuneGet InvolvedMen's Health Month WebsiteFREE Digital Media ToolkitProclamationsMen's Health NetworkMen's Health Network Store

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