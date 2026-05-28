180FW Enhances Lethality: Ohio Guard Participates in Checkered Flag and WSEP

In a contested environment, air superiority isn’t just a matter of who has the better technologies; it’s also a matter of having the training and experience needed to effectively utilize those technologies; that is why the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing travelled to Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla. to take part in exercise Checkered Flag and the Weapons System Evaluation Program in May of 2026.

“We’re doing two mission-sets,” said Lt. Col. Jon Farragher, 180FW Maintenance Squadron commander and fighter pilot. “In the morning, we’re working what’s called WSEP, it’s the weapons systems evaluation program, so we’re actually shooting live missiles at a variety of targets in different roles. In the evenings, we’re doing a large air-to-air, large force exercise to train, not only with different branches of the military, but also with different platforms and learning how we can best utilize that in the next fight.”

More than 70 aircraft participated in Checkered Flag, including the F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor and Navy F-18s, with 14 units across the force participating. So many units and aircraft participating at once provides for a unique training experience.

“A good day for us training at home, we’re probably practicing 4 jets against 4,” said Maj. Alex Johnson, a fighter pilot assigned to the 180FW. “Here, we get to take a small piece of the puzzle that we practice every day and we get to insert that into the ‘big war.’ That way, we can see how our small piece really fits into the larger battlespace.”

Outside of the sheer scale of the exercise, Checkered Flag provides the battlespace to practice integration between the 4th and 5th-generation assets.

“With the advanced threats that are being produced by our adversaries, we need now more than ever to work together, because it’s not a 5th-gen only thing, and it’s not a 4th-gen only thing,” said Joshnson. “There are capabilities each of us provide that are unique, and when we meld those together and we’re able to mash forces together to really bring the full might of the Department of War, then it’s something really special; and it’s necessary if you want to keep going and keep winning.”

While Checkered Flag provides the opportunity for large-force integration in the air, WSEP provides a unique evaluation and training environment for the Airmen on the ground.

“It’s not every day that we shoot off missiles, rockets and shoot the gun,” said Senior Airman Owen Jardine, an aircraft armament systems specialist assigned to the 180FW. “That’s what the weapons shop is about, aircraft armament systems, so being able to see these systems operate at their fullest capacity and succeed; I think it’s the coolest thing.”

Typically during training, units use inert munitions that aren’t physically fired from the aircraft, but are simulated, in order to maximize safety and minimize costs. Jardine says using the real missile helps put his role into perspective.

“Being able to actually see the product itself sheds a new light on exactly why we do what we do in the shop, why we do what we do when we’re performing operational checks out on the flightline,” said Jardine. “To load a missile and have that missile not come back, to load a rocket and have it not come back, and you know that it’s going to hit its target; not only are we succeeding in our mission, but we see the whole grand picture.”

During the exercise, the 180FW was able to fly 197 sorties and more than 260 flight hours. Johnson credits the unit’s ability to generate so many aircraft and fly so many hours to the work of the maintenance personnel.

“We in Toledo do a fantastic job at maintaining the F-16,” said Johnson. “Not only can we launch more aircraft than a lot of other airframes can per day, but the more flights you have, the more training you get. The more training you get, the more lethal you are.”

The ability to project airpower is limited by a unit’s ability to maintain and repair its aircraft, which makes it equally as important to test and challenge the maintenance personnel.

“As the maintenance squadron commander, it’s a prideful thing to be out here watching our guys do what they do,” said Farragher. “We just came off of a week-long Combat Readiness Inspection, so we kicked their butts for a whole week, brought them down here and now we’re doing it again for another two to three weeks.”

While back-to-back high-intensity exercises are difficult, Jardine says it’s a valuable experience and showcases the Air Force’s ability to project airpower in short timeframes.

“I certainly had my doubts before,” said Jardine. “To be able to pick up, being at home station for a week, and then hurry up, pack for a day, getting down here and the mission is still 100% successful, I think that’s certainly something that I didn’t think I could do. Now, after seeing this and seeing how quickly we can actually get up and get going, I 100% believe that.”