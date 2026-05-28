Everyday.Vegas Highlights Growing Interest in California Small-Town Summer Travel Among Las Vegas Travelers

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Solvang Growing as One of California's Most Unique Small Town Destinations

Everyday.vegas Magazine Logo

Everyday.vegas Magazine Logo

Summer travel trends continue shifting toward smaller destination tourism as more travelers seek scenic road trips.

A growing number of travelers are looking for vacations that feel more relaxed and experience-focused”
— Motty Osher, CEO of Everyday.Vegas Magazine
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer travel trends continue to shift toward smaller-destination tourism as more travelers seek scenic road trips, outdoor experiences, and flexible regional getaways across California.

According to travel industry observations and regional tourism activity, many travelers are increasingly choosing smaller coastal and mountain towns over larger tourist-heavy destinations during the summer travel season. Las Vegas travelers are also contributing to this trend by taking shorter road trips to nearby California destinations.

Destinations including Santa Barbara, Solvang, and Lake Tahoe continue to attract visitors seeking coastal scenery, outdoor recreation, and slower-paced vacation experiences.

“A growing number of travelers are looking for vacations that feel more relaxed and experience-focused,” said Motty Osher, CEO of Everyday.Vegas. “Smaller destinations often provide a different atmosphere compared to larger tourist cities, especially for travelers seeking weekend road trips or scenic summer travel.”

Tourism professionals say road trips and regional travel remain popular due to flexibility, accessibility, and growing interest in outdoor-focused experiences.

Santa Barbara continues attracting travelers with its coastal environment, restaurants, beaches, and walkable downtown areas, while Solvang remains popular for its European-inspired architecture, wineries, and small-town atmosphere. Lake Tahoe continues drawing visitors during the summer season because of its outdoor recreation opportunities, hiking, boating, and mountain scenery.

Everyday.Vegas recently published travel features covering road trip destinations and tourism trends involving several California small-town vacation areas frequently visited by Las Vegas travelers.

Industry observers expect demand for regional road trips and small-town tourism experiences to continue throughout the summer travel season as travelers prioritize flexibility, outdoor activities, and experience-driven vacations.

About Everyday.Vegas
Everyday.Vegas is a Las Vegas-based digital magazine covering local businesses, travel, dining, events, and lifestyle stories focused on off-strip experiences and regional tourism trends.

Ronnie Gonzalez
Everyday.Vegas Magazine
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