TRIP Enters Tropical Territory with New Mango Flavor, Marking Next Chapter in Rapid US Expansion

TRIP launches Tropical Mango — mango, passionfruit & lime with magnesium & adaptogens for calm. Available now at Whole Foods, Sprouts & Walmart.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRIP , the world's leading calming drinks brand, is bringing the vacation feeling to everyday moments this summer with its latest innovation: TRIP Tropical Mango. This sunshine-packed new flavor marks TRIP's debut into the tropical flavor territory and arrives backed by the brand's most ambitious launch campaign to date.Summer is filled with fun and activity, but the constant hustle can often be overwhelming. TRIP Tropical Mango is built around a simple truth: people crave small moments where they can relax, celebrate and truly unwind. A feeling of escape, even just for a moment. TRIP's Tropical Mango is designed, in both flavor and function, to deliver that getaway feeling, anywhere. This sunshine-packed tropical sip opens with lush, juicy mango, lifted by a tangy pop of passionfruit and lime. A delicate whisper of rose wraps it all together for a super-smooth, polished moment of pure summer energy - bold, bright, and seriously refreshing.This new flavor sits alongside other best-selling TRIP drinks; lightly sparkling with no added sugar. Every can contains TRIP's signature proprietary blend of Magnesium, Lion's Mane, Ashwagandha and L-Theanine.“We started TRIP around a kitchen table with a real belief that people deserved a drink that actually helped them find their calm. Tropical Mango is that belief in full color. It’s everything we love about summer: effortless, vibrant and a little bit extraordinary. More than a flavor, it’s a feeling. That warm, slow, sun-drenched moment where everything feels right. We’ve canned it..” Olivia Ferdi, Co-Founder and CEO of TRIPOn track to hit $200 million this year, TRIP is a brand that has grown from a kitchen table idea to a global category leader in just a few years. Tropical Mango arrives at a moment when TRIP's momentum has never been stronger. TRIP has rapidly built a footprint of 15,000 doors coast to coast - from recent distribution launches at Walmart and Costco, to category leading performances at accounts like Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, and H-E-B.Backed by a $40 million raise in 2025 from investors including Joe Jonas, Ashley Graham, and Alessandra Ambrosio, calming drinks are now the fastest growing category of functional drinks in the US (outpacing protein soda, gut health and hydration (SPINS)).What is driving this is bigger than one brand. A generation is drinking less alcohol and choosing differently. 45% of Gen Z adults are swapping alcohol on occasion and looking for alternatives that feel grown-up and considered. 66% of adults are actively reducing sugar in their diets. And 1 in 3 consumers now buy products to support their mental wellbeing. TRIP sits right at the heart of all three of those shifts. Tropical Mango is built for that generationand that moment.“What we’re seeing isn’t a trend. It’s a structural shift in how people want to feel, and what they expect a drink to do for them. Gen Z are leading this, and they are reshaping every category they touch. TRIP has grown because it was built for them: community-first, with real ingredients and a real point of view. This launch is the next chapter in that story.” Olivia Ferdi, Co-Founder and CEO of TRIP

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