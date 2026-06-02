Muster Earns G2 Badges for Ease of Use and Best Support, Launches New Advocacy Report Builder

Muster once again earns Leader, Ease of Use, and Best Support badges in Public Affairs and Advocacy Category Muster logo

Muster, a grassroots advocacy platform, has once again been recognized by G2 as a leader in the Public Affairs and Advocacy category, earning 16 badges.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muster , a leading advocacy software platform for nonprofits and associations, today announced that it has once again been named as the leader by G2 in the Public Affairs and Advocacy category for Ease of Use and Best Support, along with 14 other badges. The company also unveiled its newest feature, the Advocacy Report Builder, designed to help advocacy professionals quickly create customized reports around their advocacy campaigns.Recognized Again by G2 for Excellence in Advocacy SoftwareG2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, awards its badges based on verified customer reviews. Earning G2’s Ease of Use and Best Support badges reflects real feedback from Muster’s users, advocacy professionals who rely on the platform day in and day out to drive meaningful engagement with legislators and policymakers.“Getting recognized by G2 means our customers are going out of their way to say Muster is easy to use and that our team shows up for them,” said Alex Schettine, Founder and CEO, Muster . “We take that seriously. Our mission has always been to lower the barriers to effective advocacy, and these badges confirm we’re delivering on that promise.”These awards build on Muster’s track record of earning G2 recognition in the Public Affairs and Advocacy category, further cementing the platform’s reputation as a trusted partner for organizations looking to mobilize their members and amplify their voices in the legislative process.Introducing the Advocacy Report BuilderAlongside the G2 recognition, Muster is proud to announce the launch of its Advocacy Report Builder. This new tool transforms how advocacy teams at nonprofits and associations report on their campaigns. The Advocacy Report Builder enables users to generate fully customized reports in a fraction of the time previously required, making it easier than ever to communicate campaign impact to stakeholders, boards, and leadership.Key capabilities of the Advocacy Report Builder include:• Customized advocate message reporting to quickly pull real stories from your organization’s most engaged advocates• Campaign performance analytics that aggregate constituent actions, legislator outreach, and engagement data• Faster report generation so advocacy professionals spend more time on strategy and less on manual data compilationThe Advocacy Report Builder is now available to all Muster customers. For more information, visit www.muster.com About MusterMuster, based in Richmond, Virginia, is a leading advocacy software provider built to help nonprofits, associations, and advocacy organizations mobilize their members and drive action on the issues that matter most. With intuitive tools for grassroots advocacy, legislator outreach, and campaign reporting, Muster empowers advocacy professionals to make a measurable impact. Learn more at www.muster.com

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