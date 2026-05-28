VA issues RFP to build housing for 220 Veterans at West L.A. campus

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs on May 21 issued a request for proposals to build approximately 220 temporary units to house Veterans at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center north campus.

The RFP invites companies to submit proposals for delivering the housing units by the end of calendar year 2026 in accordance with VA’s clinically driven specifications. Initial proposals are due by June 23, 2026, and VA expects to award the contract, worth up to $30 million, by August 2026.

The RFP is the latest in a long line of actions VA is taking to implement President Trump’s executive order to create the National Center for Warrior Independence on the West LA VAMC campus. VA’s goal is to turn the campus into a beacon of hope and a destination for homeless Veterans from across the nation.

“The West LA VA Medical Center campus lost touch with its true focus decades ago, but that is quickly changing under President Trump,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “Step by step, we are moving toward the president’s vision of a campus that provides housing, treatment and training for thousands of formerly homeless Veterans, offering crucial support on their journey back to self-sufficiency.”

During previous administrations, the 388-acre campus had been mismanaged for years, but under President Trump, VA has been hard at work expanding housing and building the infrastructure required to provide care and training to thousands of Veterans.

In January 2025, the campus had the capacity to house 955 Veterans.

Today, the campus can house 1,377 Veterans.

By the end of 2026, the campus will have the capacity to house 1,670 Veterans.

By 2027, on-campus housing will accommodate 2,048 Veterans.

VA plans to add thousands of additional housing units in the coming years and will have more to announce as these decisions are made.

VA has taken several other important steps to ensure the West L.A. campus is better serving homeless Veterans, including: