What Brazil’s Beauty Consumer Wants Next: NudeCode Beauty Bets the Future of Fragrance Is Multifunctional

A former beauty executive launches So Delícia!, a hybrid body and hair splash brand built on a thesis global beauty companies have largely overlooked.

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After almost two decades inside the global beauty industry, Ana Carolina Martins stepped away from the market for a brief sabbatical with a different perspective than the one she had entered with.What became clear to her was not simply a product gap, but a cultural one: global beauty companies were still treating fragrance as a static luxury category, while Brazilian consumers, especially younger women, had already transformed it into something more fluid, emotional, functional, and deeply embedded in daily life. Driven by younger consumers who view scent as a fluid, high-frequency, and functional tool, the body splash segment has quietly become one of the fastest-growing categories in the region.That realization became the foundation of NudeCode Beauty , the São Paulo-based house of brands Martins founded alongside former industry colleague Mark Zammit, to build beauty brands rooted in contemporary consumer behavior rather than legacy category rules.High-Frequency TechIts debut brand, So Delícia! , reflects that thesis directly. Positioned as a hybrid body and hair splash, the brand bridges the gap between fine fragrance and high-performance personal care, applying the logic of "skinification" to a category ripe for disruption.Rather than relying solely on traditional alcohol and water bases, the formulas introduce advanced skincare actives and hair protection:Hyaluronic Acid: Integrated directly into the splash to deliver immediate and long-lasting skin hydration upon application.High Fragrance Concentration: Developed with an elevated fragrance load to deliver a more intense, longer-lasting scent experience compared to traditional body splashes.Proprietary Anti-Odor Technology: Designed specifically to shield hair fibers from environmental odors (like pollution or smoke) throughout the day without weighing the hair down.Clean Formulation: The entire portfolio is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and developed for continuous, high-frequency use.The launch arrives amid a major acceleration in Brazil’s body splash market. According to Circana data, the category grew 154% in revenue between 2023 and 2024, now the largest body splash market in Latin America and 2nd in the world. Yet despite the explosive growth, most products in the category have remained largely unchanged.Martins saw that disconnect as a signal."For years, the global beauty industry treated body splash as a secondary, low-innovation category," says Ana Carolina Martins, CEO and Co-Founder of NudeCode Beauty. "But in Brazil, fragrance isn’t occasional; it is deeply embedded in daily movement. The modern consumer doesn't just want a body splash that smells good; she expects it to perform. We built “So Delícia!” to sit at the intersection of fragrance, skincare, and haircare."Rather than positioning fragrance as something reserved for special occasions, “So Delícia!” was created around the idea of continuous scent consumption: reapplicable, multifunctional, and emotionally driven.The launch includes four fragrances, each built around a distinct emotional and cultural mood rather than a traditional fragrance hierarchy:Doce Banho ("Sweet” Shower): Blends pear and white musk to evoke the clean, indulgent feeling of a long post-shower ritual.Sol na Pele (Summer Skin): Combines vanilla, pistachio, caramel, and sea salt into a warm gourmand solar accord inspired by Brazilian summer skin.Dengo: Layers bergamot, tuberose, and cashmere into a creamy floral composition centered around the uniquely Brazilian feeling of warmth, comfort, and intimacy.Beijo de Língua (French Kiss): Brings together cherry liqueur, plum, tonka bean, and rich spice in a bold, sensual gourmand profile.A Community-First, Influencer-Led Commercial ModelThe company’s go-to-market strategy also reflects changing consumer behavior. Instead of prioritizing traditional retail expansion or wholesale strategies for its initial launch phase, “NudeCode Beauty” is building “So Delícia!” primarily through direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels.Capitalizing on Brazil’s position as one of the world's fastest-accelerating markets for social commerce, the company is deploying an influencer-first model and social-first brand building. This approach aims to establish high-velocity consumer loyalty and digital communities before expanding into physical shelf space.“Consumers today don’t discover fragrance at the perfume counter first,” Martins notes. “They discover it through digital culture, conversation, trusted creators, and shared identities. We wanted to build the brand exactly where that behavior is already happening.”

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