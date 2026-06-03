SnapRefund and Akana Claims Management Partner to Deliver Faster, Seamless Fleet Claims Settlements

Fort Worth–based claims manager integrates ClaimsSnap into its Peaceway platform to close the post-accident window that drives nuclear verdicts

We built our Peaceway platform to act in hours, not days. ClaimsSnap was the best payment platform that could match that urgency while giving claimants real choice in how they get paid.” — Kyle Weaver, COO of Akana Claims Management

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akana Claims Management , the transportation-focused claims manager built by trucking industry insiders to combat adverse loss development, today announced a partnership with SnapRefund to deploy ClaimsSnap , SnapRefund’s digital claim payment platform. The integration advances Akana’s Rapid Response emergency site-mitigation and risk-management service. It extends Akana’s proprietary Peaceway cloud-based insurance administration and claims resolution platform with claimant-directed payment choice across ACH, RTP, and cash-out to Venmo and PayPal. It replaces the paper checks that have long defined commercial claims handling.The partnership directly targets the post-accident window that determines whether a trucking claim resolves reasonably, or spirals into adverse loss development. The speed and quality of claimant outreach in the first hours after an accident are the most significant predictors of settlement outcomes, and payment is the final step that closes the loop.“I’ve spent years in trucking, first as an industry defense attorney, then as in-house counsel, ”said Kyle Weaver, COO of Akana Claims Management. “The difference between a fair settlement and a painful one often comes down to what happens in the first 48 hours, and how quickly the claimant feels heard, supported, and is made whole. We built our Peaceway platform to act in hours, not days. ClaimsSnap was the best payment platform that could match that urgency while giving claimants real choice in how they get paid.”Through ClaimsSnap, Akana’s claimants pick their preferred payment method at the moment of disbursement rather than being routed into whichever rail the payer choses. The platform handles rail selection, compliance, and settlement on the back end, so Akana’s claims teams work from a single interface no matter how the claimant chooses to be paid. SnapRefund operates as the underlying payment infrastructure while Akana retains full ownership of the client relationship. The model was built specifically for trucking companies, and their TPAs and claims administrators, but anyone who wants modern payment rails for liability claims without rebranding or platform migration can benefit.“In trucking, payment delay isn’t just a customer experience problem, it’s a litigation risk,” said Cody Eddings, CEO of SnapRefund. “When a claimant waits weeks or months for a check a claim can spiral out of control. Akana built their entire model around closing that window, and ClaimsSnap was built for exactly this kind of challenge.”Nuclear verdicts in trucking litigation have surged over the past decade. These unpredictable outcomes are driving commercial auto insurance premiums to historic highs and pushing self-insured fleets to rethink how claims are handled from the moment of first notice. Akana’s defense-first model, anchored by its proprietary Peaceway platform and now extended by ClaimsSnap, is built specifically for fleet operators who can no longer afford the cost of slow, reactive claims handling.The rollout of the Peaceway software begins this month with 1,500 trucks, and is available to industry partners who wish to partner with Akana as launch customers at a one-time discounted rate.About Akana Claims ManagementAkana Claims Management is a transportation-focused claims manager built by trucking industry insiders to combat the nuclear verdict crisis facing the U.S. commercial fleet industry. Through its proprietary Peaceway by Akana platform, the firm delivers proactive, defense-first claims management with rapid response times measured in hours, not days. Akana operates at the intersection of empathy and effective claims management, serving self-insured organizations, TPAs, and third-party fleet operators.The firm is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Learn more at akanaclaims.comAbout SnapRefundSnapRefund is the payment infrastructure layer for the insurance lifecycle. Its product suite, which includes ClaimsSnap for claim disbursements and expense payments, AgentSnap for premium billing and automated reconciliation, and AiSnap for AI-assisted payment workflows, serves carriers, MGAs, TPAs, claims administrators, and insurance agents across the United States. SnapRefund supports every major payment rail, including ACH, RTP, Venmo, and paper checks, giving recipients real choice in how they receive funds.SnapRefund is headquartered in Philadelphia. Learn more at snaprefund.ioMedia Contact:

ClaimsSnap Explainer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.