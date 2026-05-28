Concierge Auctions: Billionaire’s LA Compound of 9 Properties and 7 Homes Pending Sale at Auction in Just 56 Days

Prime Bel Air and Hollywood Hills offerings are pending sale; bidding closed live in London

By bringing together qualified buyers for our London Global Sale, we were able to create meaningful competition around the once-in-a-generation offering...” — Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today The Crown Bel Air—a billionaire-owned, 15.9-acre compound encompassing nine properties and seven homes across prime Bel Air and Hollywood Hills—is pending sale after just 56 days of auction marketing in cooperation with Aaron Kirman, CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate | Southern California, and Josh Altman and Matthew Altman of The Altman Brothers of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The sale culminated as part of Concierge Auctions’ May 2026 London Global Sale at The Connaught in Mayfair, where the assemblage was presented to an international audience of qualified luxury buyers competing across a curated selection of marquee global properties.

The transaction further builds on Concierge Auctions’ record-setting presence in the ultra-luxury sector, including the landmark $141 million sale of “The One” alongside Kirman in 2022—the most expensive residence ever sold at auction.

“The response to The Crown Bel Air demonstrated the continued global appetite for truly one-of-one real estate opportunities,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “By bringing together qualified buyers for our London Global Sale, we were able to create meaningful competition around the once-in-a-generation offering.”

“This assemblage represented an extraordinary chapter in Bel Air real estate,” said Kirman. “Having worked with Concierge Auctions previously on the sale of ‘The One,’ we knew the importance of creating a focused international campaign capable of reaching buyers at the highest level. The engagement throughout the process reflected the significance and rarity of the opportunity.”

“Buyers recognized immediately that this wasn’t just another luxury listing—it was a chance to acquire something fundamentally irreplaceable,” said Josh Altman. “The combination of contiguous land, multiple residences, and future flexibility created a level of optionality that is almost impossible to find in Los Angeles today.”

The Crown Bel Air represented one of the most significant residential offerings to emerge in Los Angeles in recent years—combining extraordinary scale, privacy, frontage, and long-term flexibility across a curated collection of estates, development opportunities, and architecturally significant residences.

The assemblage offered buyers the flexibility to pursue either a singular generational estate or individual acquisition opportunities across some of Los Angeles’ most coveted addresses.

Anchoring the offering were 1005 and 1031 Bel Air Court, together spanning more than three acres and featuring resort-style grounds, manicured gardens, detached guest accommodations, and cascading waterfall pools. Additional marquee properties included 1037 Bel Air Court, a nearly seven-acre development opportunity with approximately 500 feet of frontage; 1000 Bel Air Road, a gated estate with expansive canyon and city views; and 1111 Bel Air Place, a midcentury residence designed by architect Gus Duffy with panoramic Catalina-facing vistas.

Also included were 1401 Bel Air Road, 991 Bel Air Road, and 2025–2027 North Highland Avenue—a rare Hollywood Hills component formerly associated with the historic Hollywood Art Center School and rumored to have ties to William Randolph Hearst—adding additional scale, architectural significance, and future development potential to the portfolio.

Together, the property represented one of the largest and most versatile residential offerings to come to market in Bel Air history.

Long regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious residential enclaves, Bel Air is defined by expansive estates, privacy, and proximity to Los Angeles’ premier cultural, business, and lifestyle destinations. Positioned within the Santa Monica Mountains, the neighborhood offers convenient access to Beverly Hills, the Westside, and Southern California’s celebrated coastline while maintaining a secluded, estate-driven setting above the city.

Images of the properties may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photography credited to Christopher Amitrano and Matthew Momberger.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

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