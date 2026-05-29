ABSI Meets with California Attorney General Rob Bonta to Discuss Expanding Access to Autism Services Across the State

ABSI Leaders, Claire and Eric with Attorney General Rob Bonta

It was great to discuss how California can continue working toward solutions that improve access to high-quality autism services for individuals and families who so desperately need the support.” — Claire

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) announced that Claire, Director of Human Resources, and Eric Linder, Government Relations Representative, recently met with California State Attorney General Rob Bonta at Dodger Stadium. The meeting centered on the urgent need to expand access to autism services for neurodiverse individuals across California.Claire, a behavior analyst with a background in education and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) , oversees outreach and recruitment for ABSI. She has been a tireless advocate for quality care for all children and adults with autism. Eric Linder, a retired California Assemblyman, shares this deep passion for ensuring quality care for individuals with autism. Together, they used this special meeting to engage in meaningful dialogue surrounding the growing demand for ABA services, early intervention programs, and equitable care options for families throughout the state.During the meeting, Claire and Eric discussed the serious challenges many families face today. These hurdles include long waitlists, limited provider availability in underserved regions, and the need for continued advocacy and support systems to ensure children and adults on the autism spectrum receive timely and effective care. They also emphasized the importance of thorough background checks for all individuals employed in serving the autism community, recognizing this as a critical safeguard for vulnerable populations and the families who depend on these services. ABSI is also grateful for Attorney General Rob Bonta’s longstanding concern for and support of the disability community. As an assemblymember, he consistently demonstrated care for these important issues, and in his elevated statewide position, ABSI is thankful to have a leader who continues to care deeply about autism and the broader disability community.“Our conversation with Attorney General Bonta was both encouraging and impactful,” said Claire. “It was great to discuss how California can continue working toward solutions that improve access to high-quality autism services for individuals and families who so desperately need the support.”Eric expressed the importance of continued collaboration between service providers and state leadership to create long-term progress. “We are grateful for the opportunity to connect with Attorney General Bonta and highlight the real-world needs of neurodiverse people across California,” Eric stated. “By working together, we can strengthen these systems of care, improve service accessibility, and ensure families receive the support they deserve.”ABSI remains committed to advocating for families, supporting inclusive policies, and expanding access to ethical, evidence-based autism services throughout the state. The conversation reflects ABSI’s ongoing mission to help individuals with autism and other developmental needs thrive through compassionate care, individualized programming, and community partnership.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and autism support services, serving children, adolescents, adults, and families through individualized treatment plans rooted in evidence-based practices. ABSI is dedicated to empowering individuals with autism and related developmental needs by building meaningful skills, strengthening independence, and supporting families by providing high-quality clinical care and compassionate service.

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