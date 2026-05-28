Traffic Advisory - Veterans Boulevard between Peachland Boulevard and Kings Highway Overnight Lane Closures June 1-4

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 28, 2026) – Veterans Boulevard between Peachland Boulevard and Kings Highway will have overnight lane closures 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, June 1 through Thursday, June 4 for Public Works crews to refresh pavement markings.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Chad Ray at 941-575-3600.

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