Traffic Advisory - Lane Closure on Veterans Boulevard at Norman Street June 1-July 10

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 28, 2026) – The eastbound right-hand lane at Veterans Boulevard and Norman Street will be closed Monday, June 1 through Friday, July 10 for EHC Construction to perform roadway construction.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact David Beck, EHC Construction at dbeck@ehcconstruction.com

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