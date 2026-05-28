Vayas360 Announces $25 Million Lead Investment From AND Capital Ventures

Capital Anchors Vayas360's First Close and an Acquisition-Led Strategy to Build a Full-Spectrum Personalized Health Platform

Vayas360 reflects exactly the type of platform AND Capital Ventures was built to support: clinically grounded, operationally complex, data-driven.” — Teruel Carrasco, CEO, AND Capital Ventures

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vayas360 today announced a $25 million lead investment commitment from AND Capital Ventures to build a full-spectrum personalized health platform centered on the individual.The capital is expected to anchor the first close of Vayas360's current raise and support its acquisition-led growth strategy. Vayas360 is working toward the acquisition of a Food Is Medicine Coalition (FIMC)-accredited medically tailored nutrition operator with established payer relationships and accredited therapeutic programs -- the first operational layer in its broader strategy to assemble an integrated ecosystem.The announcement coincides with the Institute for Functional Medicine's Annual International Conference in San Diego, where practitioners, researchers, and healthcare leaders are gathered around systems-based, personalized approaches to clinical care. Vayas360 was built around a similar framework."Functional medicine practitioners have always understood that no single intervention drives lasting outcomes," said Dr. Joel Evans, Chief Medical Officer of Vayas360. "It takes diagnostics to know where someone is, targeted nutrition and supplementation to support their biology, monitoring to track progress, and coaching to sustain it -- and Vayas360 delivers all of that."AND Capital Ventures is an AI-native, operator-led global investment and growth capital platform with a dedicated health and wellness strategy focused on innovations that increase healthspan, improve outcomes, and expand care capacity. The firm brings an operator-led perspective under Chief Executive Officer Teruel Carrasco and a physician-executive lens through Dr. Denise Brown, who has more than 30 years of clinical and business leadership scaling healthcare organizations, along with an AI-enabled approach to supporting platform companies at the intersection of health innovation and institutional value creation."Vayas360 reflects exactly the type of platform AND Capital Ventures was built to support: clinically grounded, operationally complex, data-driven, and positioned at the intersection of healthcare, prevention, and longevity," said Teruel Carrasco, Chief Executive Officer of AND Capital Ventures. "The next generation of health and wellness companies will not be single-point solutions. They will be integrated platforms that connect diagnostics, care delivery, data, and measurable outcomes -- and Vayas360 has the leadership, clinical foundation, and acquisition strategy to build that.""What stood out about Vayas360 is that the model starts with the individual, but it does not stop at consumer wellness," said Dr. Denise Brown, General Partner of AND Capital Ventures' Health and Wellness Innovation Fund. "It connects clinical insight, nutrition, biometrics, practitioner engagement, and longitudinal data in a way that supports better decisions for patients, providers, employers, and payer partners. That is where personalized health has to go.""We were deliberate about who we chose to lead this round," said Snow Le, CEO of Vayas360. "AND Capital brought a combination we could not find elsewhere: deep conviction in the healthspan and longevity space, an operator-led perspective that matches how we build, and a General Partner in Dr. Denise Brown who can evaluate a clinical platform with real rigor. We are not building a single product; we are assembling an ecosystem through multiple transactions, and we needed a lead investor who understood that thesis."Vayas360 is building a connected health ecosystem designed to help individuals move from insight to action, integrating diagnostics, genomic testing, microbiome analysis, therapeutic nutrition, personalized supplementation, wearable and biometric integration, health coaching, digital tools, and practitioner-guided support into one coordinated system.Rather than offering isolated products, Vayas360 connects biological data to daily action and is expected, over time, to generate longitudinal health and outcomes data at the individual level, creating a continuously improving foundation for personalized care.At the center of the model is "Vayaspan," the company's term for the personalized span of life where energy, metabolic resilience, strength, cognitive clarity, and confidence are working together."Someone trying to take a more active role in their health today is often doing it with disconnected tools -- a wearable, supplements, lab results they cannot fully interpret, and nutrition advice that connects to none of it," said Ron Martin, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Vayas360. "Vayaspan is our way of describing what it looks like when those pieces work together for one person. Vayas360 was built to make that real for the individual, not just patients in a clinical setting."Vayas360 serves consumers, patients, practitioners, employers, and payer partners across needs including metabolic and cardiometabolic health, GLP-1 nutritional support, gut and microbiome health, longevity, and women's health. Its acquisition strategy assembles the operational layers behind that model -- testing, therapeutic nutrition, supplementation, wearable integration, coaching, and payer-aligned care pathways -- beginning with payer-connected clinical nutrition capabilities and established care protocols.About Vayas360Vayas360 is a personalized health company building a full-spectrum ecosystem around the individual, integrating diagnostics, testing, therapeutic nutrition, supplementation, wearable integration, health coaching, and practitioner-guided support into one coordinated system. It helps people improve their Vayaspan -- the personalized span of life where energy, metabolic resilience, strength, cognitive clarity, and confidence are aligned. Vayas360 serves consumers, patients, practitioners, employers, and payer partners. For more information, visit www.vayas360.com About AND Capital VenturesAND Capital Ventures is an AI-native, operator-led global investment and growth capital platform that partners with institutional and sophisticated investors seeking disciplined capital deployment and durable value creation across market cycles. The firm focuses on high-conviction sectors where operational complexity creates durable advantage, including healthcare innovation, health and wellness, real assets, and energy transition. Through its health and wellness strategy, it backs companies that increase healthspan, improve outcomes, and expand care capacity. AND Capital Ventures operates with team members across Calgary, Austin, New York, Boston, and London. www.ANDCapitalVentures.com Media Contact:Jennifer SethreChief Operating OfficerAND Capital VenturesJennifer@ANDCapitalVentures.comForward-Looking Statements and Securities DisclaimerThis release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or investment product; any offer will be made only through formal offering materials in accordance with applicable law. Nothing herein is legal, tax, financial, or medical advice. Forward-looking statements regarding financing, closing timelines, acquisition activity, and platform development are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially.

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