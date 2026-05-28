Bonaventure of Tigard Celebrates Resident Joyce Saari's 100th Birthday

Bonaventure Senior Living Bonaveture of Tigard resident Joyce Saari

Joyce Saari Celebrates a Century of Dancing, Singing, Flying, and Living Life Fully

Joyce has touched so many lives, and everyone she meets adores her. We are incredibly lucky to have her as part of the Bonaventure of Tigard family” — Jen Ruljancich, executive director of Bonaventure Tigard

TIGARD, OR, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bonaventure of Tigard is proud to celebrate a remarkable milestone: resident Joyce Saari recently turned 100 years old. A celebrated member of the Bonaventure community, Joyce embodies the active, purposeful spirit that defines life at Bonaventure — and then some."Joyce has touched so many lives, and everyone she meets adores her. We are incredibly lucky to have her as part of the Bonaventure of Tigard family,” said Jen Ruljancich, executive director of Bonaventure Tigard.The festivities were as spirited as the woman herself. Family and friends — nearly 50 in all — gathered to toast Joyce at a community celebration followed by a formal birthday dinner held in Bonaventure’s dining room, complete with cake, singing, and photographs. In a special gesture that delighted Joyce and her guests, officers from the Tigard Police Department stopped by to personally wish her a happy birthday and present her with Tigard-themed keepsakes.A Life That Could Fill Several BooksJoyce Saari has lived a life of remarkable breadth. A Portland native who grew up in Northeast Portland — where her entire extended family shared the same street and celebrated together every Saturday night — Joyce went on to travel the world and leave her mark across industries and communities.A sharp and accomplished Legal Secretary for decades in the Portland metropolitan area, Joyce was known for her command of the courtroom — she accompanied her bosses to court, ensured filings were in order, and was not above correcting an attorney in front of a judge when the situation called for it.Her USO involvement brought out a different kind of talent: Joyce taught sailors how to dance — all while frequenting Portland dance clubs two to three nights a week, cutting the Jitterbug in high heels and walking home afterward. Her vocal gifts were no less impressive; she once competed against screen legend Jayne Mansfield in a radio voice competition. Soldiers stationed abroad wrote to Joyce regularly during this era, and more than a few showed up at her door when they were on leave.Joyce later entered the trucking industry alongside her first husband, a civilian pilot who flew six-seat Bonanza aircraft. Ever practical and fearless, Joyce earned her ground pilot certification — prepared to take the controls if ever needed. The role took her across the country and, over the course of her life, around much of the world. She is also a co-founder of a truck museum, a testament to her deep ties to the industry. A private person by nature, Joyce's contributions to her community in King City were significant enough that a local author devoted a chapter to her in a book about area residents — though Joyce requested a pseudonym rather than public recognition.Pocket-Sized and Larger Than LifeAt 4 feet 8 inches, Joyce Saari has never needed height to command a room. She raised two children, Toni and Jeff, in a home filled with love and high standards — her house was always spotless, and her yard once boasted 200 to 300 carefully tended plants. Both Toni and Jeff remain a constant presence in her life, visiting the Bonaventure of Tigard community frequently.At Bonaventure of Tigard, Joyce is a fixture — active, social, and beloved by staff and fellow residents alike. She participates enthusiastically in community events and is known by everyone in the building. "She may be pocket-sized," said a Bonaventure team member, "but she is full of life and full of love."Bonaventure Senior Living communities are designed to help residents live vibrantly, with programming, amenities, and care tailored to support active, fulfilling lifestyles. Joyce Saari is a living example of what a century well-lived looks like.About Bonaventure Senior LivingBonaventure Senior Living is a Pacific Northwest-founded, family-owned provider of retirement, assisted living, and memory care communities in Oregon and Washington. With a mission rooted in quality of life, Bonaventure creates personalized care plans tailored to each resident's needs, interests, and goals. The company's communities foster meaningful connections, independence, and well-being, empowering residents to thrive. For more information, visit www.bonaventuresenior.com

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