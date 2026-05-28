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Application by BWC Terminals, LLC to maintenance dredge an existing ship basin within Bayou Casotte in Pascagoula, Jackson Co

Any person wishing to make comments or objections to the proposed activity must submit those comments in writing to Katie Nelson by mail at the Department of Marine Resources at 1141 Bayview Avenue, Biloxi, Mississippi 39530, by email at katie.nelson@dmr.ms.gov, or by using the form below before 1:00 p.m. on the day June 15, 2026

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Application by BWC Terminals, LLC to maintenance dredge an existing ship basin within Bayou Casotte in Pascagoula, Jackson Co

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