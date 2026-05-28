Application by Harrison County Development Commission to perform maintenance and dredging within an industrial area near Reichold Road in Gulfport, Harrison Co

The applicant is proposing to construct a 690 foot bulkhead, place 7 dolphin pilings, remove an existing pier, create an access channel 400 feet by 390 feet to minus 9 Low Mean Water, and maintenance dredge an area approximately 655 feet by 60 feet to a depth of minus 9 Low Mean Water and an area approximately 1650 feet by 280 feet to a depth of minus 9 Low Mean Water on Reichold Road in Gulfport, Harrison County, MS. View the full application at the link(s) below.

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