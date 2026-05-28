Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,012 in the last 365 days.

Application by Harrison County Development Commission to perform maintenance and dredging within an industrial area near Reichold Road in Gulfport, Harrison Co

The applicant is proposing to construct a 690 foot bulkhead, place 7 dolphin pilings, remove an existing pier, create an access channel 400 feet by 390 feet to minus 9 Low Mean Water, and maintenance dredge an area approximately 655 feet by 60 feet to a depth of minus 9 Low Mean Water and an area approximately 1650 feet by 280 feet to a depth of minus 9 Low Mean Water on Reichold Road in Gulfport, Harrison County, MS. View the full application at the link(s) below.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Application by Harrison County Development Commission to perform maintenance and dredging within an industrial area near Reichold Road in Gulfport, Harrison Co

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.