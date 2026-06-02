National 'PAAW' Campaign Debuts to Address Rising Summer Pet Anxiety and Noise Phobias

Presented by: Pet Living with Kristen Levine and DOGTV

Experts share how to spot early signs of fear, anxiety and stress in dogs and cats, and how to help

“For many pet parents, the hardest part is not knowing what their pet is going through, or how to help,” said Kristen Levine, founder of Pet Anxiety Awareness Month.” — Kristen Levine

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 10th annual Pet Anxiety Awareness Month (PAAW), founded by pet care expert Kristen Levine, runs June 1–30, 2026, with programming extended through July 4 to help pet parents support their dogs and cats during peak noise events like fireworks, travel and summer storms.Over the past decade, the campaign has helped thousands of pet parents better understand and manage anxiety-related behaviors—offering education, resources, and expert guidance to improve quality of life for both pets and their families.Millions of dogs and cats experience fear, anxiety, and stress, yet many pet owners don’t recognize the early signs. Subtle changes in behavior, body language, or routine are easy to miss, delaying intervention and allowing problems to worsen.New for 2026, the campaign is expanding its reach through a partnership with DOGTV , delivering expert-led video content designed to help pet parents understand what their pets may be experiencing, and how to help.HELPING PET PARENTS RECOGNIZE THE SIGNSThe campaign focuses on helping pet parents identify anxiety-related behaviors and understand what their pets may be going through.Content covers common challenges in dogs and cats, including:- Separation anxiety- Fear of loud noises like thunderstorms and fireworks- Stress around veterinary visits and travel- Generalized anxiety, including reactivity and sensitivity to new environmentsPet parents will learn how to read body language and recognize early signs of stress, before behaviors escalate.YOUR VETERINARIAN IS YOUR BEST RESOURCEKey messaging is that anxiety is not simply “bad behavior”, help is available.Veterinarians and veterinary behaviorists play an important role in identifying anxiety-related issues and helping pet parents find the right approach, which may include behavior strategies, environmental changes, calming products, or medical support when needed.“For many pet parents, the hardest part is not knowing what their pet is going through—or how to help,” said Kristen Levine, founder of Pet Anxiety Awareness Month and Pet Living with Kristen Levine . “Our goal is to give pet parents the confidence to recognize the signs early and take the next step, starting with a conversation with their veterinarian.”BACKED BY TRUSTED EXPERTS AND PET CARE BRANDSPAAW 2026 is supported by leading organizations across the animal health and pet care landscape, including the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists (DACVB), Fear Freeand Ease Pet Vet. This year’s presenting sponsor is Zoetis and their behavior brands Sileo(dexmedetomidine oromucosal gel) and Bonqat(pregabalin oral solution). This year’s presenting sponsor is Zoetis and their behavior brands Sileo(dexmedetomidine oromucosal gel) and Bonqat(pregabalin oral solution). Content sponsors include Reconcile(PRN Pharmacal), Calmer Canine (Assisi Animal Health), SIGNS Labs, ChuckIt! (Petmate), Atomic Bubbles and Fresh Patch.REAL STORIES, EXPERT GUIDANCE, AND PRACTICAL SUPPORTThe 2026 campaign will feature real pet parent stories paired with expert insights from veterinarians and behaviorists, helping viewers understand what anxiety looks like—and how it can be managed.Content will be available across Pet Living with Kristen Levine and DOGTV.GIVEAWAYS AND EXPERT SUPPORT FOR PET PARENTSThroughout June, pet parents can enter weekly giveaways for Comfort Care prize packs featuring enrichment, exercise, and calming products, along with a chance to win one of four complimentary 30-minute consultations with a behavior expert through Ease Pet Vet.Enter June 1–30 at: Petanxietyawareness.com/#giveawayFor more information, visit:Important Safety Information:SILEO: See full Prescribing Information at SileoPI.comBONQAT: See full Prescribing Information at BonqatPI.com.About Pet Anxiety Awareness MonthPet Anxiety Awareness Month, founded by Kristen Levine, is an annual initiative dedicated to helping pet parents understand and support pets experiencing anxiety-related challenges through expert guidance, education, and real-life stories.About DOGTVDOGTV is the leading global pet media brand dedicated to enriching dogs’ lives and supporting the human–animal bond. Its science-backed programming is designed to help reduce stress, anxiety, and boredom—especially when dogs are home alone—while delivering engaging content for both dogs and their owners.Media ContactKristen LevineFounder, Pet Anxiety Awareness Monthkristen@kristenlevine.com727-480-8030

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