Flip the Script: Contractors Can Now Rate and Review the Customers Who Hire Them

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For the first time, the trades have a shared memory — and it's already live in 25 states. Search any address, and see what others experienced.

Customers have had a million ways to review us for years. Yelp, Google, Angi — you name it. JobSite Recon exists because it was long past time we returned the favor.” — Brendan Sloan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JobSite Recon: Accountability Has Finally Come to the Trades

For decades, the relationship between contractors and customers has operated as a one-way street. Customers have had access to Yelp, Google, Angi, and dozens of other platforms — tools that allowed them to leave permanent, public reviews of any contractor they hired. A misunderstood scope, a billing dispute, or a dissatisfied homeowner could produce a lasting mark on a contractor's professional reputation, with no equivalent mechanism on the other side.

Contractors had no platform. No record. No place to document what actually happened on a job site — the customer who refused to pay, the one who made the work environment hostile, or the one who treated every crew member with genuine respect. That imbalance has defined the industry for a generation. A new platform aims to correct it.

A Platform Built for the Trades

JobSite Recon is a professional intelligence platform that allows general contractors, subcontractors, and home service providers of all trades to search and review any address before committing to a job. Reviews are address-based rather than name-based, structured around predefined categories, and tied to verified account tiers — creating a professional, legally defensible record of what took place at a given location.

Customers who have a documented history of non-payment, scope manipulation, or hostile job site behavior will carry that record. Customers who consistently pay on time, communicate clearly, and treat tradespeople with respect will carry that record too. The platform documents both.

"The trades have been reviewed long enough," said Brendan Sloan, founder of JobSite Recon. "This platform exists because contractors, subs, and every skilled tradesperson in this industry deserve the same transparency that customers have always had. They review us — now we review them. That's not radical. That's overdue."

Same Customer, Different Experience

One of the more nuanced problems JobSite Recon addresses is the gap between how general contractors and subcontractors experience the same customer.

A general contractor typically manages the customer relationship from the top — proposals, progress updates, walkthroughs, final invoicing. A subcontractor works on the ground, inside the property, in daily direct contact with the homeowner. The same customer who was cordial during a GC's walkthrough may behave entirely differently toward the crew working inside the home. Both experiences reflect real events at the same address, yet until now, neither had a place to live. JobSite Recon allows each party to document their experience from their own professional point of view at the same address, building a complete picture that no single perspective could provide alone.

An Ecosystem of Accountability at Every Level

The platform extends beyond the homeowner relationship. Subcontractors can review the general contractors they work under — documenting payment practices, job site organization, communication, and overall professionalism at the GC's business address. General contractors can review their subcontractors in return. Subcontractors can document experiences with other subcontractors on shared job sites. Every level of the trades now has a professional record. Every level is accountable to every other level.

Recognition Alongside the Warning

JobSite Recon was not designed as a complaint platform. The intent is a complete record of the truth — which includes the customers, GC's, and subcontractors who merit recognition. The homeowner who had lunch waiting for the crew, paid early without dispute, and treated every tradesperson on the job with dignity — that address deserves to carry that reputation. The GC who pays subs on time and runs a tight, professional job site deserves to be known as such. Good behavior gets documented alongside bad. That balance is intentional.

Traction and Availability

Since launching in April 2026, in less than 100 days, JobSite Recon has reached 150 registered users across 25 states and two countries, with concentrated growth in New York, California, Florida, Colorado, and Arizona. All growth to date has been entirely organic, with no paid advertising. The platform is available at jobsiterecon.com and on the Apple App Store, with an Android release forthcoming. "The tradespeople who use this platform understand what it is," said Sloan. "They tell us it's long overdue. They tell us it's exactly what this industry needed. And they're right — because the people doing the work deserve a voice. That voice now exists."

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