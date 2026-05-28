A Taste of Excellence: Johnson & Wales University Offers Public Catering and Events Space Rentals

From intimate gatherings to grand celebrations, JWU opens its campus to serve as host to private events

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnson & Wales University (JWU) is opening its doors to the public in a new way, launching its revamped catering and external event offerings, bringing the university’s renowned culinary and hospitality expertise to any occasion.Home to more than 50 distinctive event spaces, JWU’s Providence Campus offers a setting for every celebration — from corporate meetings and weddings to community galas and private dinners. Whether guests gather among the historic collections of the Culinary Arts Museum or take in sweeping views of Narragansett Bay from the Harborview Terrace, each venue combines flexibility, atmosphere and excellent service.“We are thrilled to open our doors to the public in this new and exciting venture, which will allow guests to see firsthand the care and precision that goes into every event held here at Johnson & Wales University,” said Joseph Greene, M.S., CPA, President of JWU Providence Campus and Vice Chancellor. “With our state-of-the-art facilities and a legacy of excellence, we’re offering more than just event space—we’re offering an experience shaped by the next generation of culinary and hospitality leaders,” he added.A variety of on- and off-campus catering packages are available, ranging from express drop-off at an outside location to on-site plated dinners with full service. Explore full catering and event space offerings here . For inquiries, please contact catering@jwu.edu and include anticipated event size and desired date. JWU’s Catering and Events team will be happy to provide tailored space recommendations, parking details and pricing information.About JWUFounded in 1914, Johnson & Wales University is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with more than 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students at its campuses in Providence, Rhode Island and Charlotte, North Carolina, and through JWU Online. An innovative educational leader, the university offers both undergraduate and graduate degree programs in arts and sciences, business and hospitality, dietetics and nutrition, food innovation and technology, and health and wellness. It also offers undergraduate programs in culinary arts and baking and pastry arts. JWU’s unique model provides students with the personalized attention, academic expertise and industry connections that inspire professional success and personal growth. The time students spend at JWU is nothing short of transformative, as demonstrated by career outcomes, expected earnings and economic mobility rankings. The university’s impact is global, with alumni in 130 countries pursuing careers worldwide.

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