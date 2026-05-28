Traffic shifts on I-64 east and west scheduled for Hampton Express Lanes project

HAMPTON — Starting as early as overnight May 31, motorists traveling on I-64 east and west in Hampton will encounter new traffic patterns between the Hampton River bridge and Mallory Street (exit 268) as construction of the Hampton Roads Express Lanes Hampton Segment continues.

As part of the project’s final traffic configuration, traffic on I-64 in both directions will be shifted to the right, from the inside lanes to the outside lanes, to allow for continuing roadway work in the median and paving in the inside lanes.

The first shift will be implemented over several days on I-64 east, starting as early as May 31, from near Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267) to Mallory Street (exit 268). To implement the traffic shift, the on-ramp from Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road to I-64 east will be closed nightly during this work, from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., with a signed detour in place.

Following completion of the eastbound shift, the next traffic shift is currently estimated to take place on I-64 west, beginning as early as the week of June 3, which will shift westbound traffic to the outside lanes on I-64 from Mallory Street (exit 268) to the Hampton River bridge. To implement the traffic shift, the Mallory Street on-ramp to I-64 west and the I-64 west off-ramp to Woodland Road/Settlers Landing Road (exit 267) will be closed nightly during this work, from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with signed detours in place.

All work is weather- and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change.

Motorists are encouraged to use I-664 as an alternate route to avoid the work area when possible and are reminded to use caution when traveling near work zones, obey posted speed limits, follow lane markings and barrier guides, be alert to digital message signs and drive distraction-free.

Before hitting the road, consider using VDOT's free 511 Virginia traffic tools, or the free 511-integrated Waze GPS app, to check for the most up-to-date road and travel conditions. VDOT’s 511Virginia website and mobile app offer information about construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather-related impacts and more.

Hampton Roads Express Lanes Hampton Segment (Phase 4C) Project

This work is part of the HREL Hampton Segment that includes converting the three existing east- and westbound general purpose lanes on I-64 into one Express Lane, one part-time Express Lane, and two general purpose lanes in each direction. The project will widen I-64, repave the existing lanes, and add an additional 12-foot-wide travel lane in each direction from west of Mallory Street (exit 268) to LaSalle Avenue (exit 265A) for a total of 2 miles. This section of the interstate includes work on six mainline bridges and one pedestrian underpass. The two eastbound bridges over the Hampton River will be replaced, and the westbound Hampton River bridge will be widened and rehabilitated.

The HREL Hampton Segment will ultimately become a part of an overall continuous 45-mile high-occupancy toll Express Lanes network on I-64, from west of Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News to the I-264/I-664 Bowers Hill interchange in Chesapeake. As traffic demand continues to increase in the region, incorporating the Express Lanes dynamic tolling model, together with other interstate improvements, provides an additional approach to managing congestion in the long term and providing more travel choices and a reliable travel network for Hampton Roads motorists.

The HREL website features an interactive map to help motorists stay informed about long-term traffic impacts across all HREL projects. The map displays current long-term lane and ramp closures along the HREL corridor, offering a user-friendly way to view potential travel impacts and focus on locations most relevant to each trip. Whether planning a daily commute or keeping up with project progress, the map can help motorists navigate I-64 with greater awareness. To explore the map, visit VDOT’s Long-Term Traffic Impacts page.