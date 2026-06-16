Joseph Cameron Rejoins Modern Cartographers as CEO Ahead of 2026 Midterms

Joseph Cameron, CEO, Modern Cartographers Modern Cartographers

Premier public safety–focused political firm doubles down on data-driven campaigns, Digital Blockwalking™ and first responder advocacy.

Digital Blockwalking™ lets our clients reach more voters with better data and better timing, turning conversations into real victories.” — Joe Cameron, CEO, Modern Cartographers

HERMOSA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Cartographers today announced that co-founder Joseph Cameron has re-joined as chief executive officer, with co-founder Braden Frame continuing as chief operating officer. The leadership move comes as the firm prepares to meet increasing client demand for the high-stakes 2026 midterm elections.Cameron, who has extensive experience in public safety technology, political consulting and lobbying for first responder organizations, previously led Modern Cartographers during a period of significant growth in police and public safety campaigns nationwide. His return signals a renewed emphasis on political action, issue campaigns and strategic counsel for public safety agencies, public sector employees and public safety–adjacent companies across the United States.“Jos’s return as CEO strengthens our ability to deliver clear strategies and winning campaigns for first responders and public sector workers at a critical moment,” Frame said. “Our clients face complex media environments, legislative challenges and rapidly evolving political landscapes. With Joe back at the helm and our team focused on proven, data-driven tactics, Modern Cartographers will continue to help them navigate those challenges and win.”Cameron, a former Southern California Police Officer himself, has worked extensively with law enforcement unions, associations, fraternal organizations, and political action committees. His background includes advising on political strategy , strategic communications, and legislative engagement for police organizations and public safety coalitions at the state and national levels.Modern Cartographers emphasized that its core mission remains serving law enforcement officers, firefighters, and public sector and public sector–adjacent employees through research, strategic planning, communications, and get-out-the-vote operations. The firm reports a year-over-year win rate of 90% or greater across candidate campaigns, ballot initiatives and public safety–related political efforts.The firm also boasts its first-to-market, trademarked modern texting product, DIGITAL BLOCKWALKING™, which is registered for text messaging services for voters and community members in political and legislative campaigns. Digital Blockwalking™ is designed to complement traditional field efforts by improving response rates, increasing voter interaction and providing actionable data to campaigns in real time.By combining traditional political organizing with technology-enabled outreach, Modern Cartographers aims to give public safety clients and their allies a competitive advantage in crowded media and electoral environments. The firm’s services range from polling and national research to message development, media and digital strategy, and customized GOTV programs tailored to public safety and public sector stakeholders.“Modern Cartographers exists to help first responders and public sector employees tell their story, protect their mission and win in the arena of public opinion and at the ballot box,” Cameron said. “As we approach the 2026 midterms, we are focused on clear strategy, disciplined execution, and tools like Digital Blockwalking that turn engagement into results.”

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