DAZN INVITES GLOBAL SOCCER CULTURE TO MIAMI WITH 'SUMMER OF SOCCER SOCIAL CLUB' MATCH-DAY FAN FEST

Event RSVP Information

June 27, 2026, at Miami’s Bayside district at La Cañita Bayside in celebration of the Colombia vs. Portugal, one of the summer’s biggest soccer matchups

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Miami becomes the global epicenter of soccer this summer, DAZN will launch the “Summer of Soccer Social Club,” a vibrant match-day fan fest inspired by the passion, energy, and culture surrounding the world’s game. Hosted by DAZN — the global sports streaming platform and broadcaster of many of the summer’s premier international matches — the event will unite fans from across South Florida for an immersive day of soccer, music, entertainment, and hospitality.Taking place at La Cañita in Miami’s Bayside district, the event will build excitement around the highly anticipated Colombia vs. Portugal matchup on June 27 with a dynamic lineup of live entertainment, creator appearances, interactive fan experiences, complimentary food, premium hospitality, and sponsor-driven activations.Programming throughout the day will feature live entertainment, including a headline performance by internationally recognized DJ and creator Chantel Jeffries (Ceejay the DJ), along with a special meet-and-greet appearance from one of Miami’s most celebrated sports legends.Located within Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami, La Cañita Bayside offers an energetic indoor-outdoor setting influenced by the city’s Caribbean and Latin heritage — providing a fitting backdrop that reflects Miami’s global identity and deep-rooted connection to soccer culture.The experience will also feature immersive sponsor integrations designed to drive fan participation, social sharing, and digital engagement through custom branded moments and interactive touchpoints from participating partners, including Robinhood, Lowe’s, Hill’s Pet, JD Sports, Cars.com, and additional sponsors to be announced.“Summer of Soccer Social Club is about celebrating everything that makes the sport a global cultural force — from the fans and creators to the music, energy, and shared experiences that connect people around the world,” said Dustin Fleischman from DAZN. “Miami is the ideal setting for this kind of celebration, and we’re excited to create an experience that feels authentic to both the city and today’s modern soccer audience.”The Summer of Soccer Social Club reflects DAZN’s continued commitment to creating fan-first experiences at the intersection of sports, entertainment, creators, and culture.For additional event details and guest registration, please visit: www.therumor.com/p/summerofsoccersocialclub . Entry is limited and subject to venue capacity. Registration is required for admission. Fans of all ages are welcome.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.