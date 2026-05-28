Fort McCoy RSO team highlights McCoy Army Chaplain Corps history during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

The Fort McCoy Religious Support Office combined history, outreach, and reflection during the 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House by presenting an Army Chaplain Corps historical display at the installation’s historic Commemorative Area.

Chaplain (Maj.) Walter McCall, Fort McCoy Garrison chaplain, along with his wife Jackie Adorno-McCall, Chaplain Assistant Staff Sgt. Conor Techentien, and Sarah Covert (Techentien), organized and managed the display during the May 16 event.

The exhibit highlighted the long history of the Army Chaplain Corps as well as Fort McCoy’s own religious-support history that dates back to the installation’s World War II mobilization era.

The display also connected visitors to the continuing mission of the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office (RSO), which supports Soldiers, families, civilians, and training units across the installation.

The Army Chaplain Corps traces its origins to July 29, 1775, when chaplains first served with the Continental Army during the American Revolution. At Fort McCoy, chaplain support has existed for decades, particularly during World War II when numerous chapel buildings were constructed to support the tens of thousands of Soldiers training on post.

Today, two original World War II-era chapel buildings remain in use by Fort McCoy’s RSO, providing a direct connection between the installation’s historic past and its current training mission.

The historical display was set up inside one of the historic structures in Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area, which itself represents more than a century of Army history. Throughout the open house, visitors stopped to learn about the role chaplains have played in supporting Soldiers during combat operations, training missions, deployments, and times of crisis.

The display was part of the annual Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House, which welcomed nearly a thousand visitors to the installation for military equipment displays, live demonstrations, historical exhibits, community engagement activities, and ceremonies honoring military service members and veterans.

The event began with a Desert Shield-Desert Storm Veterans Recognition Ceremony where McCall delivered the invocation.

“Almighty and everlasting God, creator of the Earth and boundless skies above, we come to you today, gathered here today at Fort McCoy with grateful hearts, to celebrate Armed Forces Day,” McCall said during the ceremony.

McCall also reflected on the significance of the installation’s historic surroundings and the service of military members across generations.

“We thank you for this beautiful and sun-filled day, and for the opportunity to come together as a community of Soldiers, veterans, families, and friends, to honor the men and women who served and have served on this Commemorative Area, a place of 110 years of history and remembrance, surrounded by the legacy of those who’ve gone before us,” McCall said.

During the invocation, McCall also honored currently serving military members and veterans.

“We give thanks for the unwavering courage, dedication, and sacrifice of every member of the United States Armed Forces,” McCall said. “We ask for your divine protection upon those who stand to watch today around the world.”

McCall additionally recognized the contributions of military families and veterans.

“We also pray for the families who support them, whose love and sacrifice make that service possible,” McCall said. “As we honor all who served, we remember especially the veterans among us. We thank them for their service and for the peace and security in their contributions that they have helped to secure.”

The Fort McCoy Religious Support Office continues to support the free exercise of religion for service members and the Fort McCoy community through worship opportunities, counseling, ceremonies, and support mobilizing and training units throughout the year.

The participation by the RSO team during the Armed Forces Day Open House gave visitors an opportunity to learn more about both the Army Chaplain Corps and the enduring spiritual-support mission that has long been part of Fort McCoy’s history.

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.”

The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”