Northwest Arkansas Pathology Associates adopts Techcyte Fusion® to enable remote pathology, address workforce shortages

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techcyte today announced that Northwest Arkansas Pathology Associates, PA (NWAPath) has implemented the Techcyte Fusionplatform in its laboratory, enabling remote pathology workflows designed to address ongoing staffing challenges and improve access to specialized expertise.Like many pathology groups, NWAPath has faced increasing difficulty recruiting and retaining qualified pathologists locally. By adopting Techcyte Fusion AP, the group is able to support remote signout, allowing pathologists to securely access and diagnose digital slides from outside the physical lab.“Workforce constraints are a reality for many labs, particularly in regions where recruiting subspecialty expertise can be challenging,” said Ben Cahoon, CEO at Techcyte. “Fusion AP and its ultrafast slide viewer are designed to support flexible, distributed workflows so labs can connect the right expertise to the right case, regardless of location.”Techcyte Fusion is a unified digital pathology platform designed to streamline pathology workflows, support collaboration, and integrate with laboratory systems. By digitizing and enabling AI-based workflow tools, the platform aims to help pathology groups improve their operational efficiency and flexibility.For NWAPath, the transition to a digital workflow supports both immediate staffing needs and long-term operational goals.“Digital pathology opens the door to new ways of working,” said Dr. Philip Ferguson, Managing Partner at Northwest Arkansas Pathology Associates, PA. “With Fusion, we’re able to extend our reach beyond geographic limitations and bring in additional expertise when and where it’s needed.”As part of the selection process, NWAPath evaluated all of the top image management platforms. Ultimately they chose Fusion because of the speed and simplicity of the viewer, worklist flexibility, EHR data integration, and the ability to integrate their LIS. NWAPath also evaluated diagnostic solutions from multiple AI vendors and was impressed with the deep integration of 3rd party AI solutions in the Fusion slide viewer.Techcyte Fusion supports a range of use cases across anatomic and clinical pathology, providing a foundation for laboratories looking to modernize workflows and enable more efficient and flexible models of pathology practice.###About TechcyteFounded in 2013, Techcyte is transforming the practice of pathology with a unified pathology platform that digitizes lab workflows and offers AI tools that aim to improve the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostic testing.Our mission is to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment through the use of artificial intelligence.We do that by partnering with best-in-class labs, whole slide scanner manufacturers, AI vendors, diagnostic companies, hardware manufacturers, and solution providers. Together, we aim to deliver a unified anatomic and clinical pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world.Visit techcyte.com for more information.Techcyte’s anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.

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