NIWC Atlantic Task Order Award Upheld Following GAO Protest Denial

** Written By Christian J. Flask, Associate Counsel, NIWC Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) denied a bid protest filed by Adapt Forward, LLC (Adapt Forward) of Charleston, South Carolina, challenging a $232,576,002 task order award by Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic for defensive cyberspace operations capabilities in support of the command's Cybersecurity Service Provider mission. The GAO issued its ruling Feb. 18, 2026, under docket numbers B-424006.1 and B-424006.2, denying the protest and upholding the award to 3ReSen LLC, a joint venture managed by 3 Reasons Consulting LLC (3ReSens) of Mechanicsville, Virginia.

The Navy's source selection sought the highest technically rated proposal with a reasonable cost. 3ReSens’ proposal was more highly rated than the incumbent Adapt Forward, receiving “Outstanding” ratings across all the technical capability subfactors and for the staffing plan. Further, 3ReSens proposed a lower cost than Adapt Forward. As a result, the Navy determined that 3ReSens was the highest technically rated offeror with a fair and reasonable cost.

Adapt Forward leveled numerous unfounded allegations in its protests, the most serious of which focused on the Navy’s evaluation of 3ReSens’ technical proposal and determination that 3ReSens demonstrated superior technical capability to that of Adapt Forward and proposed a lower cost. The GAO dismissed the protests, finding that Adapt Forward abandoned most of its protest allegations and there was nothing unreasonable about the Navy’s evaluation.

The GAO's decision affirms that NIWC Atlantic conducted a rigorous, well-documented, and legally sound acquisition. GAO’s decision also highlights an https://federalnewsnetwork.com/artificial-intelligence/2025/12/ai-crafted-bid-protests-are-on-the-rise-but-whats-the-legal-fallout/ in federal procurement litigation regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in legal filings. GAO cautioned Protesters and their attorneys to ensure accurate citation of cases, as citing non-existent or irrelevant decisions undermines the integrity of the protest process, places unnecessary burdens on the resources of the government, the GAO, and industry, and may implicate rules of professional conduct for attorneys. NIWC Atlantic remains committed to conducting its acquisitions with the same rigor and professionalism it brings to every award decision.

This decision allows NIWC Atlantic to immediately move forward with superior critical support — at a lower cost — to its U.S. Cyber Command-accredited Cybersecurity Service Provider. About NIWC Atlantic As a part of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.