Phillips Law Group Attorney Ojas Patil Secures $300,000 Wrongful Death Settlement in Peoria Crash

Attorney Ojas Patil

Attorney Ojas Patil obtained a $300,000 settlement for the family of a juvenile victim killed in a multi-vehicle collision near Happy Valley Road.

While no result can undo what happened, we are proud to have helped the family secure accountability and financial support during an incredibly difficult time.” — Ojas Patil, Attorney, Phillips Law Group

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Law Group attorney Ojas Patil has secured a $300,000 wrongful death settlement on behalf of the family of a juvenile victim following a tragic multi-vehicle crash in Peoria, Arizona.According to the Peoria Police Department, the collision occurred near Happy Valley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway and involved two vehicles, including a Honda Civic occupied by five juveniles. One of the juveniles was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Four juveniles were transported to the hospital with critical injuries, and one later passed away as a result of those injuries.Authorities reported that the vehicle carrying the minors was traveling southbound on Lake Pleasant Parkway when another driver attempted a left turn, causing the collision."This was a heartbreaking case involving the loss of a young life and a family forever changed by tragedy," said attorney Ojas Patil of Phillips Law Group. "While no result can undo what happened, we are proud to have helped the family secure accountability and financial support during an incredibly difficult time."Phillips Law Group represented the family throughout the wrongful death claim and worked to obtain compensation for the significant emotional and financial losses caused by the accident.Wrongful death claims in Arizona allow surviving family members to seek compensation for medical expenses, funeral costs, lost financial support, and the emotional impact of losing a loved one. Phillips Law Group handles these cases with care and a commitment to holding at-fault parties accountable.For more than 30 years, Phillips Law Group has represented injury victims and families across Arizona and has recovered over $2 billion on behalf of clients.About Phillips Law GroupPhillips Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The firm represents clients in wrongful death, motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injury, and complex injury litigation matters throughout Arizona and across the country.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers8248 W Deer Valley Rd Suite A109Peoria, AZ 85382(623) 643-8900phillipslaw.com/peoria-injury/

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