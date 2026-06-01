Winter Springs Commissioner Victoria Bruce Files for Reelection to District 2

Incumbent commissioner seeks second term representing Winter Springs residents

There is meaningful work underway in Winter Springs right now. I am committed to seeing it through and continuing to serve District 2 with the same accessibility and accountability residents expect.” — Victoria Bruce - Winter Springs City Commissioner District 2

WINTER SPRINGS , FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winter Springs City Commissioner Victoria Bruce has filed for reelection to the District 2 seat she has held since 2022, according to an announcement from her office.Bruce, who represents District 2 on the Winter Springs City Commission, is seeking a second term. She has served on the commission since November 2022 and brings a professional background in environmental permitting and mitigation to her role in local government.During her first term, Bruce has been involved in several significant infrastructure and policy decisions affecting Winter Springs residents. The city secured over $30 million in infrastructure funding , including a $19.2 million package through the American Relief Act and supplemental hurricane appropriations. The Commission approved the Guaranteed Maximum Price for the East Water Reclamation Facility expansion in March 2026, a project valued at $65.8 million with construction funding fully secured and groundbreaking expected in June 2026.Additional infrastructure work completed during her tenure includes the elevation of 12 lift stations for flood resilience, a $600,000 grant for the East Wastewater Reclamation Facility, an $8 million hazard mitigation grant for a police safe room and public works generator, and a completed $1.5 million stormwater improvement study.On public safety, the Winter Springs Police Department recorded three consecutive years of crime reduction, with reported incidents falling from 860 in 2023 to 698 in 2025, a nearly 19 percent decline. The department maintained an average emergency response time of 3 minutes and 23 seconds in 2025.Environmental achievements during her tenure include a $580,000 federal grant for creek and waterway restoration and the protection of the city's tree and arbor fund for exclusive use in planting and maintaining public trees.Bruce is the founder and CEO of The Mitigation Banking Group, Inc., an environmental restoration company based in Winter Springs that she established in 2017. She has over 20 years of experience in Florida's environmental permitting and mitigation banking industry, having managed credit purchases for more than 20 mitigation and conservation banks throughout the state.Her civic involvement includes serving as an Advocacy Ambassador for the Florida League of Cities, membership on the FLC Legislative Policy Committee on Utilities, Natural Resources and Public Works, and service on the Winter Springs Performing Arts Board of Directors. In May 2026, she attended the Florida League of Cities Leadership Class, an advanced program for municipal elected officials held in Orlando.Bruce has lived in Winter Springs since 2009.Residents who wish to learn more about Commissioner Bruce's reelection campaign can visit victoriaforwintersprings.com

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