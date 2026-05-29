Horowitz Research’s Adriana Waterston Recognized As a 2026 Cable TV Pioneer for Contributions to Industry

Adriana Waterston recognized as a Cable TV Pioneer

Adriana Waterston among 22 cable and entertainment industry visionaries to be inducted as a Cable TV Pioneer

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horowitz Research, the Media and Multicultural Division of M/A/R/C Research, is excited to announce that Adriana Waterston, Executive Vice President of Insights & Strategy, will be among 22 cable and entertainment industry visionaries to be inducted as a Cable TV Pioneer at Cable TV Pioneer’s 60th Annual Banquet this fall. The organization will mark 60 years by inducting its Diamond Jubilee Class of 2026 on September 28 in Atlanta. This year’s inductees represent leaders across broadband, content, technology, distribution, and allied fields whose contributions have driven the industry’s growth and reinvention.

Throughout her career, Adriana has helped shape the media and entertainment industry through groundbreaking multicultural research, strategic leadership, and advocacy for diverse audiences. From pioneering some of Horowitz Research’s earliest Hispanic, Black, and Asian consumer studies to leading industry conversations at conferences and events across the country, her impact on the cable and media landscape has been undeniable.

“Adriana’s leadership empowers brands, networks, distributors, and organizations to understand and engage with multicultural consumers while propelling the industry forward,” said Merrill Dubrow, CEO of M/A/R/C Research. “We are proud of her and of the thought leadership she brings to our organization.”

Adriana and the other inductees will be inducted at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park the evening before the start of the SCTE TechExpo 2026 in Atlanta. For more information, click here.

About the Cable TV Pioneers

Founded in 1966 during the NCTA (The Internet & Television Association) convention in Miami, the Cable TV Pioneers began as 21 entrepreneurs determined to recognize the trailblazers of an emerging industry. Sixty years later, the organization has grown to more than 600 members spanning the full arc of cable, broadband, and connected media. Photos, articles, videos, and the full member roster are available at https://cabletvpioneers.com/.

ABOUT HOROWITZ RESEARCH, A DIVISION OF M/A/R/C RESEARCH

Horowitz Research is a leading provider of consumer market research specializing in consumers and their relationships to media, content, and technology with a particular expertise in cultural insights among America’s Black, Latinx, Asian, international, LGBTQIA+, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha audiences. The company offers a full suite of à la carte syndicated reports as well as custom quantitative and qualitative consumer research for companies ranging from small start-ups to the Fortune 500. In 2023, Horowitz Research was acquired by M/A/R/C Research, a Texas-based research and insights firm. For more information, visit www.horowitzresearch.com.

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