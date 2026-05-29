Conscious Discipline Announces Keynote Speakers for 2026 Conference on Self-Regulation and School Culture

Survival. Emotional. Executive. Understanding the three Brain States is where every Conscious Discipline journey begins.

Dr. Deb Bergeron, Deputy Director for the National Head Start Association, along with other industry experts join Conscious Discipline's Elevate 2026.

SAFE isn’t something we do to children, SAFE is something we become. Together.” — Dr. Becky Bailey

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conscious Discipline, a leading provider of educator professional development and a brain-based, trauma-responsive approach to school culture, behavior support, and adult self-regulation, announced today that Dr. Deborah Bergeron, Deputy Director of Community Engagement and Innovation for the National Head Start Association, will keynote at the Elevate Conscious Discipline 2026: S.A.F.E. Starts With Us — Becoming S.A.F.E. Schools on October 15th-17th in Orlando, FL along with other leading industry experts.A nationally recognized leader in early childhood education, Dr. Bergeron brings decades of experience spanning the classroom, school leadership, Head Start, and federal advocacy. Her work has focused on strengthening the systems that support children, families, and educators: a mission closely aligned with Conscious Discipline’s adult-first approach to school culture and behavior.At a time when schools and early learning programs nationwide are navigating rising educator burnout, staffing pressures, student behavior challenges, and concerns around school culture, Elevate 2026 will focus on the role adults play in creating regulated, connected, and resilient learning environments.At Elevate 2026, Dr. Bergeron and her co-presenter Rhonda Conn-Parent will address the growing need for regulated, connected, and supported adults in early learning environments, and the role those adults play in creating the conditions for children to thrive.In addition to Dr. Bergeron’s keynote, Elevate 2026 will feature leadership forums, implementation spotlights, and panel discussions focused on the realities of sustaining culture change across schools and districts.One featured session, The Courage to Lead: Strengths, Struggles, and Breakthroughs, brings together school and organizational leaders for an honest conversation about implementing Conscious Discipline in real-world settings.Panelists include:Amanda R. Spight, CDCI, Principal, Santa Fe Trail Elementary School (MO), National Distinguished Principal 2025Dalila Rodriguez Alegria, Vice President of Education and Home Visitation, Children’s Institute, Inc.Jennie Gries, CDCI, Teacher and Conscious Discipline Action Team Leader, Park Community Charter School (WI)Jill Molli, CDCI, Chief Growth Officer, Conscious Discipline (Moderator)The session will explore the challenges, internal shifts, and leadership practices required to create sustainable change — emphasizing that implementation is built through consistency, reflection, and adult growth, not perfection.The annual conference will also offer pre-conference learning opportunities, including an Intro to Conscious Discipline experience designed for educators and leaders new to the approach.Elevate Conscious Discipline 2026 will bring together educators, administrators, instructional leaders, and early childhood professionals from across the country for a multi-day experience focused on school culture, adult self-regulation, connection, and systems change.The event will feature keynote speakers, breakout sessions, leadership learning experiences, and celebrations recognizing Conscious Discipline’s 30-year impact in schools and organizations worldwide.“SAFE isn’t something we do to children,” said Dr. Becky Bailey, creator of Conscious Discipline, “SAFE is something we become. Together.”For more information or to register, visit: https://consciousdiscipline.com/professional-development/event/elevate-conscious-discipline-teacher-conference-2026/ Conscious Discipline is a brain-based self-regulation and school culture model used by educators, schools, and early childhood programs worldwide. Combining neuroscience, behavior research, and relationship-centered practices, Conscious Discipline provides educator professional development, classroom management strategies, and implementation tools that help create safe, connected, and resilient learning environments for children and adults.Media ContactJenny ShannonProduct Marketing Managerjenny.shannon@consciousdiscipline.com

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