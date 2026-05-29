Corey Knott Earns Two Southeast Emmy® Nominations for Powerful Independent Films

Corey Knott, Southeast Emmy® Nominee for Two Powerful Independent Films

‘Living 4 The Weekend’ creator recognized for impactful storytelling; films distributed by FilmWorks Global

These nominations mean more than recognition — they affirm that our stories matter.” — Corey Knott

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Living 4 The Weekend” Creator Corey Knott Earns Two 2026 Southeast EmmyNominations for Powerful Documentaries Centering Black Mental Health and Southern Dance CultureIndependent filmmaker, producer, and HD Productions Network founder Corey Knott has earned two 2026 Southeast EmmyAward nominations, marking a major milestone for the creator behind “Living 4 The Weekend” and further establishing him as a rising force in independent, digital, and LGBTQ+ storytelling.Knott received nominations for two short-form documentaries that explore deeply human stories often overlooked in mainstream media: “ The Weight He Carried ,” a moving examination of high-functioning depression in Black men, and “ Surviving HD: From Underground to the Main Stage ,” a celebration of Southern underground dance culture and its evolution into a recognized cultural movement.The nominations underscore Knott’s growing influence as an independent Black LGBTQ+ creator using film and streaming media to amplify stories rooted in truth, identity, grief, healing, joy, and resilience.About “The Weight He Carried”Knott’s “The Weight He Carried” was nominated in the Societal Concerns – Short Form Content category. The deeply personal documentary explores high-functioning depression in Black men and honors the life of its subject, who tragically passed away after battling depression. Through intimate storytelling, real-life footage, and emotional honesty, the film opens a necessary conversation about mental health, grief, and healing in the Black community — particularly among men who are often expected to carry pain silently.About “Surviving HD: From Underground to the Main Stage”Knott also earned a nomination in the Arts/Entertainment – Short Form Content category for “Surviving HD: From Underground to the Main Stage.” The documentary chronicles the journey of an underground Southern dance team and its transformation into a cultural movement. The film captures the raw energy, brotherhood, discipline, creativity, and resilience behind a dance legacy that began in grassroots spaces and grew into a recognized force on the main stage.“These nominations mean more than recognition — they affirm that our stories matter,” said Knott. “The ‘Weight He Carried’ gave voice to the silent battles so many Black men face, while ‘Surviving HD’ honors a culture, a community, and a movement that helped shape so many lives. As an independent Black LGBTQ+ creator, I know how powerful it is when people see themselves reflected with truth, dignity, and love.”A Milestone for HD Productions NetworkBoth nominated projects are part of Knott’s expanding slate of original content under HD Productions Network, his independent studio and streaming platform dedicated to diverse, impactful, and culturally relevant storytelling. The films are distributed through FilmWorks Global, a premier distribution company committed to connecting filmmakers with audiences worldwide.With a growing catalog of original series, films, and documentaries — and distribution support from partners like FilmWorks Global — HD Productions Network continues to build a home for stories that reflect the layered experiences of communities too often left outside the center of entertainment and media.The dual Southeast Emmynominations represent a defining moment for Knott and HD Productions Network as the platform expands its footprint in independent film, digital streaming, and culturally driven content.###About iWoman MediaiWoman Media is a women-led multimedia company specializing in strategic communications, public relations, audience development, and creator amplification. Founded by Emmy Award-winning journalist, producer, and media strategist Cathleen Trigg-Jones, the company helps filmmakers, content creators, brands, nonprofits, and corporate partners expand their visibility and connect with audiences worldwide. Its portfolio includes iWoman TV, a global streaming network, and iWoman Studios, a creative production and content services division. While rooted in elevating women's voices, iWoman Media proudly serves diverse creators and audiences across entertainment, media, business, sports, technology, health, and social impact. Learn more at iWoman.tvFor press inquiries, interviews, screeners, or distribution opportunities, please contact:info@hdproductionsnetworktv.com615-336-0027

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