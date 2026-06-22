4S Consulting Shares Insights on Safety Systems, AI and Due Diligence at New Horizons in Safety 2026

4S Consulting Services Inc. receives recognition from the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board and the Government of Ontario at New Horizons in Safety 2026, highlighting the organization’s continued commitment to workplace health and safety, prevention, c

4S Consulting shared insights on safety systems, AI, legal accountability, and due diligence at New Horizons in Safety 2026.

Safety is not about managing paper, and it is not just about managing training. It is about managing risk.” — Sabesh Kanagaretnam, President, 4S Consulting Services Inc.

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4S Consulting Services Inc. shared insights on workplace safety systems, artificial intelligence, legal accountability, and due diligence during New Horizons in Safety 2026, an occupational health and safety event focused on improving safety performance and helping employers move beyond documentation-based compliance.At the summit, Sabesh Kanagaretnam, P.Eng., President of 4S Consulting Services Inc., joined Michael G. Sherrard, K.C., occupational health and safety lawyer, for a discussion on the connection between safety systems, operational execution, technology, and legal defensibility.The session examined how employers can strengthen workplace safety by connecting hazard identification, training, inspections, documentation, corrective actions, and leadership accountability into a more active and practical safety management system.A central theme of the discussion was that workplace safety cannot be managed through paperwork alone. Policies, training records, inspection forms, and procedures remain important, but employers must also be able to show that hazards are being actively identified, assessed, controlled, communicated, and followed through in day-to-day operations.“Safety is not about managing paper, and it is not just about managing training,” said Kanagaretnam. “It is about managing risk. Effective systems are driven by real workplace hazards and operational realities.”The discussion also addressed the difference between having safety documentation and being able to demonstrate safety execution. In many organizations, compliance activities are completed and recorded, but the connection between those activities and actual workplace risk is not always clear. When an incident, inspection, audit, or legal review occurs, employers may be asked to show not only what documents exist, but how the safety system was implemented in practice.This distinction is especially important for organizations pursuing structured safety frameworks such as COR certification or ISO 45001. These systems require more than static policies or isolated training records. They require ongoing implementation, internal accountability, hazard-based planning, corrective action, and continuous improvement.The session also explored the growing role of artificial intelligence in occupational health and safety. AI can help employers organize information, identify patterns, improve reporting, summarize data, and support faster analysis. However, the discussion emphasized that AI must be used with verified information, human oversight, professional judgment, and clear accountability.For employers, AI creates both opportunity and responsibility. Technology can improve visibility and reduce administrative gaps, but it should not replace competent inspections, supervisor involvement, worker engagement, or legal and safety expertise. Safety-critical decisions still require context, experience, and knowledge of the actual workplace.Due diligence was another key focus of the discussion. In occupational health and safety, due diligence begins before an incident occurs. Employers must be able to demonstrate that hazards were identified and assessed, controls were implemented, workers were trained and supervised, inspections were completed, corrective actions were tracked, and safety information was communicated effectively.As workplaces become more complex, this responsibility can be harder to manage through manual or disconnected systems. Employers may be managing multiple locations, contractor-heavy environments, distributed teams, changing regulatory expectations, and evolving workplace risks. Without a connected approach, gaps can emerge in training alignment, inspection follow-up, incident documentation, and corrective action tracking.The discussion highlighted technology as an enabler of execution, not a replacement for leadership accountability. Digital tools can help employers maintain current safety records, track inspections and corrective actions, connect training to job roles and hazards, monitor trends, and improve communication across teams. The value comes from using technology to support active safety management rather than simply digitizing paperwork.4S Consulting’s work focuses on helping employers connect safety consulting, training, compliance support, and digital safety management. Its 4SafeCom platform supports organizations by centralizing safety documentation, training records, inspections, corrective actions, incident reporting, and related workflows in one connected system.New Horizons in Safety 2026 reinforced an important message for employers: the future of workplace safety will not be defined by documentation alone. It will depend on how effectively organizations use systems, technology, training, and leadership accountability to manage real workplace risks.As safety expectations continue to evolve, employers that treat safety as an active operational system will be better positioned to demonstrate due diligence, protect workers, and build more resilient organizations.More information about 4S Consulting Services Inc. is available at https://www.4sconsult.com More information about 4SafeCom is available at https://www.4sconsult.com/4safecom About 4S Consulting Services Inc.4S Consulting Services Inc. is a Canadian occupational health and safety firm supporting employers through consulting, training, compliance, and digital safety management solutions. Its services include COR and ISO certification support, workplace safety consulting, compliance audits, workforce training, and 4SafeCom, a platform designed to support documentation, inspections, corrective actions, reporting, and operational accountability.Media ContactManisha ThakurManager, Marketing4S Consulting Services Inc.Phone: +1 647-201-7629Email: [manisha.thakur@4sconsult.com](mailto:manisha.thakur@4sconsult.com)Website: https://www.4sconsult.com

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